US Air Force plans expanded training at Northern Marianas airports

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The United States Air Force is proposing expanded military training at airports on Saipan, Tinian and Rota in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), prompting calls for greater public consultation and scrutiny of potential environmental impacts.

In a notice published in the Federal Register on 28 October, the Air Force announced plans to prepare an environmental impact statement for aircraft training and exercises at four airfields across the three islands.

Under the proposal, each airfield could accommodate up to 1200 fixed-wing aircraft operations and 320 helicopter operations annually, along with up to 1000 military personnel and 550,000 gallons of fuel.

Aircraft operations refer to takeoffs and landings rather than individual aircraft.

The Saipan-based community group Our Common Wealth 670 is calling for the initial 30-day public consultation period to be extended to at least 60 days.

The group said the review must consider aircraft noise, environmental contamination, civilian airport operations, cultural resources and public safety, as well as the cumulative impacts of military activities across the Marianas.

It also urged greater participation by Indigenous Chamorro and Refaluwasch communities, citing the islands' history of military land acquisition, displacement and environmental contamination.

"The timing of this scoping period raises serious concerns," the group said, noting that the review coincides with the approaching holiday season.

However, Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Bart Jackson said the proposed military activities would not disrupt commercial aviation, airport capacity or civilian access.

"No. Absolutely not. No impact," Jackson said.

"We are working cooperatively with them. They will be a paying tenant."

Northern Marianas congressional delegate Kimberlyn King-Hinds welcomed the territory's contribution to US military readiness but encouraged residents to participate in the environmental review.

"These are decisions that can have lasting implications for our communities. Your participation matters, and the federal government needs to hear directly from the people who live, work, and raise their families on these islands," she said.

The Air Force said the proposed activities would strengthen military readiness and its ability to operate from multiple locations in the Indo-Pacific.

Another option under consideration would allow up to 1400 fixed-wing and 384 helicopter operations annually at each airfield.

The proposal remains subject to environmental review, and no final decision has been made.

Public meetings are scheduled for Saipan on 18 November, Tinian on 19 November and Rota on 21 November.

The Air Force expects to release a draft environmental impact statement in late 2027 and a final version in mid-2028.