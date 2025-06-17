Tributes flow in for Samoan fashion star tragically killed in Salt Lake City

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Samoan fashion stylist says Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was not only the best Samoan fashion designer she had come across but also “very authentic” on a personal level.

Tributes continue to pour in for fashion designer Arthur Folasa Ah Loo — known as Afa Ah Loo — who was shot at the 'No Kings' protest in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Investigations are continuing.

Nora Swann worked with Ah Loo for the Pacific Fusion Fashion Show in 2017 and 2019.

She told Pacific Waves that Ah Loo, 39, was a champion for many up and coming Pacific fashion designers.

"In a professional sense he opened so many doors for Pacific people who kind of were looking beyond traditional Pasifika wear," she said.

"He allowed us to think outside of the boundary."

Swann said on a personal level, one of the things she loved about him was his authenticity.

"It didn't matter who you were - there was no such thing as statuses with Afa.

"I loved how he was always genuinely himself and treated everyone the same way."

She said she wasn't surprised that he was at the protest.

"I know that it's a good cause...so crazy what's happening in America and other places in the in the world. And he felt called to be there.

"He was never afraid to speak his mind."

Tributes have been flowing for Ah Loo on social media.

Fashion & lifestyle page Fiji Runway posted: "Afa's impact as a designer, cultural ambassador, and beloved community member will resonate for generations.

"Afa Ah Loo was more than a fashion designer; he was a storyteller, weaving the vibrant threads of his Samoan heritage into every garment he created.

"Beyond the glamour of the runway, Afa was a passionate advocate for his people. He co-founded fashion platforms providing a vital avenues for designers and models from the Pacific diaspora to share their work and tell their stories."

Another designer Janae Petit shared a design studio with Ah Loo in Salt Lake City.

"I just saw Afa at the studio on Friday last week. I almost didn't go in that day. I'm so glad I did so I could say hello and goodbye one more time," she wrote.

"He was an incredible force for good, always encouraging and cheering for others to succeed, generous and loving, usually silly and rarely serious.

"The world is a little bit darker without him here."

His brother-in-law Ty Empey wrote on Facebook thanking those who have been reaching out. "Your love and support mean so much."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Ah Loo's widow, Laura, and their two children, Vera and Isaac.