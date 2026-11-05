Tonga-Samoa rivalry offers opportunity for annual Pacific rugby league series

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tonga's 20-18 win over Samoa at the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) has renewed discussion about the possibility of an annual series between the Pacific rivals.

The two sides produced a thrilling contest at Sydney's CommBank Stadium on Sunday night in front of a record crowd of 29,411.

The match also attracted a television audience, averaging 1.502 million viewers, with the broadcast reaching a reported 2.93 million people.

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) sports academic Dr Sarah Wymer told Pacific Waves the interest surrounding both teams presents an opportunity to build something more regular.

"Sometimes when we try to force these annual series, we are trying to force a rivalry or convincing people to care about something new," Wymer said.

"But in this case, that rivalry, the history, the audience are already there, so it's a way to tap into it better and to build into that interest."

Wymer said digital media has played a significant role in growing the profile of the teams, particularly Samoa, with players and community content creators helping generate conversation and engagement.

She said an annual fixture could create a more consistent offering for fans, sponsors and broadcasters.

"The big thing for me is that fans, sponsors, and broadcasters can look forward to this every year. It's an annual event.

"If there was an annual event with those on the calendar, it would allow more regular investment."

Wymer said consistent fixtures could make it easier for the teams and their organizations to attract sponsorship and broadcasting deals.

She believes a best-of-three series would offer the strongest commercial opportunity, with matches potentially rotating between Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

But she pointed out challenges about whether a three-game series could fit into rugby league's already crowded international calendar.

The Rugby League Players Association has limits on the number of international fixtures players can take part in, while changes to eligibility rules could create further complications around players' State of Origin commitments.

Wymer said any commercial success must also support the development of Pacific rugby league and the communities supporting the teams.

"It's really important that we think about who actually benefits from that money," she says.

She said revenue could strengthen national rugby league federations, support grassroots and women's rugby league, and create more employment opportunities in sport.

Wymer said the people helping generate interest in the teams also need to see the gains.

"A lot of the people who are creating that great media at the moment for Samoa are doing it for the love of the game and with limited resources."

She said there is a risk of celebrating the commercial success of Pacific rugby league without strengthening the organizations and systems that support it.

Wymer believes representatives from the national federations and players need to be involved in decisions about how a series is developed

She said those voices should be heard at the NRL and International Rugby League, rather than decisions being made on behalf of Pacific nations.

"I would see it as a co-approach of having voices at the table rather than people speaking on behalf of."

Tonga will now face New Zealand in the men's semi-final at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Saturday, November 7.

Samoa will take on defending champions Australia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney the following day, Sunday, November 8.