Thousands await second COVID-19 shot in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — Almost 60-thousand people in Samoa await their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the country also plans to return some of the 100,000 unused doses it has before they expire in November.

Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri is reported by the Samoa Observer saying it's important to try and send some back for use in other countries even though this might give the impression to foreign donors that Samoa is "taking their assistance lightly."

Latest data shows 56-percent of Samoa's eligible population has been fully vaccinated and more than 94-percent has received their first dose.

Children aged between 12-and-17 are scheduled to be vaccinated from next week after Pfizer vaccines provided by the New Zealand government arrive for them on October 16.