Samoan PM La'aulialemalietoa apologizes for historical 'Heil Hitler' video

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa (La'aiuli) Leuatea Schmidt has apologized for a historical video in which he used the term "Heil Hitler".

"I have been made aware of historical video footage reported in the media relating to a private family gathering in Savai'i in 2007," La'auli said in a statement on Monday.

"The footage shows me using the words 'Heil Hitler' and participating in a gesture associated with Nazi Germany in a private family gathering - not intended for the public.

"Whatever the context or intention at that gathering twenty years ago, I recognize that those words and gesture were inappropriate and capable of causing offense and hurt and I apologize for using them."

The prime minister's apology comes following a report by the Samoa Observer on Sunday.

The newspaper reported that in "previously unseen footage", recorded when La'auli was the deputy speaker of parliament, he uttered the words: "Raise your right hand, Heil Hitler!"

RNZ Pacific has independently verified the footage through its correspondent in Apia.

In the clip, Laauli leads a crowd of around 13 people visible in the footage in raising their right hands and saying, "Heil Hitler!"

"I reject Nazism, antisemitism, racism and all forms of political extremism," La'auli said in this statement.

"They do not reflect my personal beliefs, nor the values of the Government or people of Samoa as in the public record of statements I made since becoming Prime Minister."

He said Samoa is a constitutional democracy founded upon respect for human dignity, the rule of law, its traditional institutions and freedom of expression.

"My government remains committed to those principles."

La'auli said he considers the matter is addressed.

"Our country faces important economic and social challenges. My responsibility as Prime Minister is to continue the work already laid out to strengthen our economy, creating opportunities for our people and serving all of Samoa."

Meanwhile, the Samoa Observer is currently banned from all government press conferences. The news outlet is also banned from covering or taking taking photos of La'auli.

(Editor’s Note: Samoa News should point out that Prime Minister La'auli and the FAST Party have been strong supporters of Israel since they came to power in Samoa in 2025.

During their swearing-in ceremony of the Samoa PM, the 'shofar,' a traditional Hebrew horn made from a goat’s horn for the first time was heard as the Prime Minister-elect and members of the FAST Party entered the venue where the swearing-in ceremony and official opening of the 18th Parliament of Samoa took place. It was blown by a man dressed in traditional Hebrew attire, his head covered with a 'tallit' or prayer shawl, and it was considered to be a special blessing.

Most notable, during the recent Israel conflict that saw what most of the world governments are calling genocide against the Palestinians, Samoa has been one the few nations that have come out in support of Israel.)