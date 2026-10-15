Samoan love song makes history at the 2026 Silver Scroll Awards

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A song celebrating ‘aiga ma atunu’u’ (family and homeland) and capturing themes of distance, yearning and commitment to the fa’asamoa (the ‘Samoan way’) won New Zealand’s top songwriting award in Auckland on Wednesday night.

David Feauai-Afaese, Navakatoa Tekela-Pule, Levi Gemmell, and Larsen Taylor — who perform as Pacific neo-psychedelia group LEAO — won the 2026 APRA Silver Scroll award for ‘LALELEI’.

LALELEI, meaning ‘beautiful’, marks the first time a song written entirely in Gagana Samoa has won New Zealand’s most prestigious songwriting award.

Feauai-Afaese has previously described the song as a tribute to Samoa, and to all the bands who have contributed to Samoan pop music over time. He told Rolling Stone that “lyrically, there’s nothing more iconic in Samoan songwriting than writing a song dedicated to Samoa”.

Five other awards were presented at a star-studded ceremony celebrating APRA’s 100th year representing New Zealand songwriters and composers.

Emily and Charles Looker (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Te Ata, Ngāti Mutunga) — who perform as Aro — won the APRA Maioha award, which recognizes contemporary te reo Māori waiata. Their winning song ‘Puna Ora’ was one of two of their works that made the shortlist.

“The song is about awakening that inner puna ora, that living spring inside us that connects us to our tūpuna, our tamariki, and to something beyond what we can see,” the Lookers said.

Tihi o te Maunga Tito, a new award celebrating kaitito Māori who write and compose for kapa haka, went to Rob Ruha for ‘Te Tapuni’.

Te Tapuni is a celebration of life dedicated to the late Ricky Lee Tapuni Mitai (Te Whakatōhea), honouring his dedication to preserving te reo Māori and tikanga alongside his passion for arts and culture.

Acclaimed composer and performer Dylan Lardelli (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tūhoe) was awarded the SOUNZ Contemporary Award for ‘Light Lines’, his first work for string trio.

Composer Clare Cowan was awarded Best Original Music in a Series Award for her composition on local crime drama Bust Up. Cowan previously won the award in 2017.

Producer and composer Karl Sölve Steven received the Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award - for the fourth time — with his score for the Pike River film.