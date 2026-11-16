In the wake of the Blue Tsunami, the American Samoa Democratic Party commends the tremendous energy, commitment, and progressive election turnout demonstrated by millions of American that turned out in record numbers. Voters elected an extraordinary class of leaders who broke barriers and expanded representation at every level of government.

Among them were Keisha Lance Bottoms of Georgia, the first Black woman elected governor in United States history; Deb Haaland, the first Native American woman elected governor of New Mexico; Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate; Gina Hinajosa, the first latina woman elected Governor of Texas; and Peggy Flanagan, the first Native American woman elected to the Senate.

ASDP congratulates all democratic candidates from across the states, American voters, and hard-working election officials plus poll watchers for their participation in the recent midterm elections. The election results reflect the strength of our democratic process and the commitment of our community to civic engagement.

ASDP Chair Patrick Ti’a Reid, states that “This midterm election result was a repudiation of MAGA corruption and the broken promises that have riddled the Trump administration since taking office in 2025. Under full Republican control, American leadership has led us into unnecessary wars, triggered a global rise in the costs of living, unleashed excessive immigration enforcement, and pushed an agenda that has benefited their personal pockets while leaving the average American families less financially secure.”

Locally, these harmful Federal policies include the continued push for deep sea mining lease sale that has been extremely unpopular for American Samoan residents, environmental advocates and traditional leaders.