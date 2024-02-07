Samoa witness in hit-and-run case seeks refuge amid threats

Apia, SAMOA — Samuelu Su’a, a police informant and eyewitness in a hit-and-run case faces threats from fellow inmates at Tanumalala prison in Samoa. In response, District Court Judge Leota Raymond Shuster has ordered a secure, self-contained cell for him. This comes as part of a string of events painting a picture of a nation grappling with issues across multiple social and political fronts.

Samuelu Su’a's unique predicament originates from his role as a police informant. His testimonies have played a crucial role in incarcerating several inmates who, in turn, have now issued threats against him. As a precautionary measure, the Prosecutor suggested a self-contained isolation cell for Samuelu, a suggestion that the court has temporarily enforced.

The situation is expected to evolve as both Samuelu and his wife are slated for a court appearance next week for their bail application hearing. This hearing may determine whether Samuelu continues to reside in the Tanumalala prison or if his bail plea will bring him temporary respite from the threats within the prison walls.