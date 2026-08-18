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Leopard sharks rarely documented in this part of the Pacific photo & caption

Tue, 08/18/2026 - 7:17am
Leopard Shark

Earlier this week, National Geographic’s remote underwater cameras recorded an endangered leopard shark in Samoan waters. It was an "incredibly exciting and rewarding for the entire team," shares Pristine Seas scientist Jett Walker." Leopard sharks are rarely documented in this part of the Pacific. It is the first clear photographic and video evidence that confirms the species’ presence in Samoa.” [Photo: National Geographic]

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