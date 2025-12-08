Samoa PM renews support for StarKist Samoa’s guest worker program

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — StarKist Samoa canneries’ initiative to build two new housing facilities to provide accommodations for Samoa’s guests workers working at the cannery is applauded and highly commended by Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt.

StarKist Samoa, is the single largest private employer in the territory with 2,400 workers on the payroll. And 70% are Samoa citizens hired as Guest Workers for the canneries in a government initiative to accommodate the cannery’s high manpower demands.

The guest worker program is exclusive for Samoa citizens only.

As guest of honor attending the dedication of the new Legislative Building recently, StarKist President Injoo Ha and senior executives paid a courtesy call on Samoa’s leader and his delegation.

In commending StarKist, the Prime Minister acknowledged the valuable contribution by StarKist to provide employment opportunities which is one of the highest remittances source injected into Samoa’s economy.

And as leader of the new Government, he assures President Ha that he is committed to strengthening the partnership and by the same token, ensure that the rights of Samoa citizens hired as guest workers are respected and not abused.

He said lodging and accommodation for Samoa guest workers with families and relatives is a social issue which has impacted the program and he wants Government to play a leading role.

To that end, he has invited the StarKist president for a more detailed meeting this coming January with himself and a Minister of his Cabinet to be named to brainstorm on ideas, suggestions on a way forward.

At the upcoming meeting, the Prime Minister is asking StarKist to submit a report on their challenges, weakness and how the Samoa Government can facilitate to ensure that StarKist Samoa’s business interest are dealt with to their benefit of both the company and the Government of Samoa.

“As the leader of the new Government, I can assure you that we are open-minded, open to negotiate and we want to be part of the solution not the problem,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the planned new Consulate Office in American Samoa, is the beginning of a new chapter in the 2Samoas history. From there, Government will join the StarKist initiative to provide housing for guest workers in the territory by building more accommodations for the Samoa guest workers.

Government has a one acre-property in Tafuna where the new Consulate Office will be headquartered.

“Government is willing to listen and our Consular Fata Brian Kaio living here [American Samoa] is available for further discussions before our meeting in January,” the Prime Minister concluded.