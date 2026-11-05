Samoa government urged at UN to address declining media freedom

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The international community has urged Samoa's government to rectify the decline in press freedom in the country.

Press freedom and media restrictions in Samoa came under scrutiny during Samoa's periodic review at the United Nations Human Rights Review in Geneva this week.

Ten countries raised concern about media restrictions imposed by the government of Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa (La'auli) Leuatea Schmidt, including some of Samoa's largest donor partners and its former colonial powers.

La'auli, who has been in power for little over a year, has banned the country's biggest media outlet, the Samoa Observer, from his press conferences and other access to government information.

At least one photographer has reported having her camera removed and photographs deleted by the prime minister's security personnel, prompting the Journalists Association of Samoa to warn about physical obstruction of media.

Furthermore, the Faʻatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party-led government's draft Media Protocol has proposed a number of restrictive measures.

These include requiring journalists to submit questions at least 24 hours before government press conferences, for government vetting.

It also proposes background checks on journalists, examining journalists' political alignment, previous reporting, editorial standards, credibility and audience.

PEERS CONCERNED

Of the peer countries contributing to the UN review, New Zealand recommended Samoa ensure a safe environment for media and journalists by removing media bans.

Germany cited concerning developments around independent reporting, calling for equal access to government information, and revision of the draft media protocol.

Australia urged Samoa to uphold freedom of expression, including for independent media.

Canada called on Samoa to address criminal defamation and protect the independence of journalists and media organizations.

The Netherlands urged equal and non-discriminatory media access to government information and press conferences.

The United Kingdom cited Samoa's declining World Press Freedom Index ranking, and urged the government to allow journalists operate to independently and without undue restriction.

South Korea called for prompt and impartial investigations into allegations of threats, intimidation or violence against journalists.

France recommended stronger protection of freedom of the press and freedom of speech.

Brazil encouraged policies ensuring equitable access to government information for journalists and human-rights defender

Switzerland recommended Samoa establish a freedom-of-information law guaranteeing journalists and the public access to official documents, subject to legitimate restrictions.

‘VALUES AT RISK’

In response, Samoa's Permanent Representative to the UN, Nella Pepe Tavita-Levy, said freedom of speech and expression is protected in the country's constitution.

She said the government recognizes the important role of the media in promoting transparency, accountability, and public participation.

According to her, the government "continues to provide official information through various channels, to support fair and equal access for media organizations".

Meanwhile, Samoa's Opposition leader and former long-time prime minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, raised alarm over what he describes as escalating undemocratic behaviors by La'auli.

In a letter to the editor in Newsline Samoa, Tuilaepa accused his rival of infringements against journalists and media outlets because of unfavorable reporting.

"These are signs of a leadership that has placed our fundamental values at risk. The rule of law has repeatedly been undermined, the media has been restricted from covering the government.

"The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group must pay close attention to these conditions and the situation that is unfolding in Samoa. Their early intervention is needed before La'auli's behavior escalates."

RNZ Pacific has contacted Prime Minister La'auli's office for comment.