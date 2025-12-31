Samoa considers Constitutional Amendment against non-Christian religions

Apia, SAMOA — (December 29, 2025) At a Dec. 24th press conference, the Government of Samoa has called on the National Council of Churches to consider and advise on the future of non-Christian beliefs in the country.

Samoa’s Prime Minister Hon Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt said this must be carefully considered going forward, as a way to protect Samoa from religious extremism and violence, referencing global conflicts now affecting neighboring countries of the region.

In 2017 Samoa’s Parliament moved to amend the country’s Constitution to declare it a Christian nation founded on God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, changing it from a secular state.

Previously, the Preamble of the Constitution described Samoa as “an independent State based on Christian principles and Samoan custom and traditions”.

The 2017 amendment moved the specific Christian declaration into the main body of the Constitution, changing Article 1 to state: “Samoa is a Christian nation founded on God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit” confirming that the national religion of the country is Christianity.

Last week on Christmas eve, Prime Minister Hon Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt announced the government’s view that non-Christian religions should not be allowed in Samoa.

“We must consider very carefully, as a nation, the entering of pagan beliefs that are not founded on God,” said Laaulialemalietoa.

“E tatau lava ona silasila toto’a le tatou atunuu e ala i le ofi mai o isi Ekalesia faapaupau i le atunu’u..”

“E tatau ona silasila lelei i le tulaga lea; o Ekalesia e lē o gatasi o latou talitonuga, ma le faatuatuaga – e Faavae i Le Atua Samoa.”

The Prime Minister said the Government’s stance is to look ahead to 100 years from now, referencing examples in New Zealand and Australia, where pagan religions have been seen rising up against Christians.

The Prime Minister said Christian prayer warriors were recently attacked and stopped by members of non-Christian religions, stating their rights and quoting their own Gods.

“E talia e Samoa le mea lena i le lumana’i?”

“Will Samoa accept that in the future?”

“The Government does not want that to happen in Samoa in the future,” said the Prime Minister. “Government is advocating measures to restrict non-Christian religions in Samoa”

“This is the time to address it,” said Laaulialemalietoa. “If there are religions that do not believe in our Christian faith, then they should not be accepted here..”

“Taimi a lenei e fofo ai. Afai e iai ni Ekalesia e le talitonu ma faatuatua faatasi i le tatou talitonuga Faakerisiano, e lē tatau ona talia i inei..”

The Prime Minister said Samoa must uphold its Constitutional foundation, that we are a nation founded on the trinity God of Christianity.

Laaulialemalietoa also acknowledged that the constitution currently provides the right to choose one’s religion, and emphasized that Samoa must consider this carefully going forward.

“This is not a decision to be made by Government alone. No. This is what Samoa must consider as a nation, with the National Council of Churches talking the lead, and advising Government.”

The Prime Minister says Samoa must take a consolidated approach to ensure everyone participates in the discussion and decision, suggesting that a national referendum may need to be carried out.

“Are we safe for the next 100 years if we continue like this? Letting other religions and beliefs into the country?”