Republicans make electoral gains across US Pacific territories

Republican candidates have performed strongly in preliminary midterm election results in American territories, despite the expected anti-Trump swing on the mainland.

Republicans have won back the governorship of Guam, with Vicente Ada beating out Democrat Therese Terlaje 51 percent to 48 percent.

But they have lost their majority in the local Guam Legislature, with the Democrats winning 8 out of the 15, taking back the majority.

Congressional representative James Moylan has lost to a Democrat, Alicia Limtiaco.

Republican candidates have performed strongly in preliminary midterm election results in American territories, despite the expected anti-Trump swing on the mainland.

Republicans have won back the governorship of Guam, with Vicente Ada beating out Democrat Therese Terlaje 51 percent to 48 percent.

But they have lost their majority in the local Guam Legislature, with the Democrats winning 8 out of the 15, taking back the majority.

Congressional representative James Moylan has lost to a Democrat, Alicia Limtiaco.

Meanwhile in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), Republican candidate Ralph Torres will face a runoff election in the next 14 days, winning a plurality but not a majority against independent challenger Blas Attao.

Republican Kimberly King-Hinds is also returned as the CNMI's delegate to the US Congress.

Results posted for American Samoa, show Republican Aumua Amata has won re-election.

Both King-Hinds and Amata have been critical of the Trump Administration in recent years, in response to its dismantling fishing protections alongside tenders for deep-sea mining licenses in the waters of both territories.

The White House has also ended a visa-free travel programme for Chinese tourists to Guam and the CNMI, while house Republicans seek to end birthright citizenship in the territories altogether.