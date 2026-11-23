Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Two Samoa Observer journalists were blocked by police from covering a public hearing into the death in custody of Samoan writer Papalii Sia Figiel on Friday. This appears to be the latest restriction on media freedom in Samoa.

Samoa Observer reporter Sulamanaia Manaui Faulalo confirmed that Coroner Judge Alalatoa Rosella Viane Papalii had issued no order barring the media from the hearing at the District Court in Mulinu’u.

According to the Observer report, court reporter Grace Ah Ching and photographer Junior S. Ami arrived shortly before 10 a.m. to cover the hearing on Friday. They were told only lawyers and police could enter. Ah Ching said she first asked Police Sergeant Alatina Simati whether the media could attend. She said he told her they could not and suggested she check with the officers at the courtroom door.

“If you don’t believe me, then go inside,” Ami recalled Simati saying.

While Ami waited outside, Ah Ching went to Courtroom 3. She said she opened the door and saw the acting police commissioner, Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga, standing in the witness box. An officer leaned towards the door, and she asked him whether the media could attend.

“He shook his head and said no,” Ah Ching said.

She returned to tell Ami what had happened. They left the courthouse a few minutes later.

The case has since been adjourned to December 4. The acting police commissioner has two weeks to report on how to address the issues the court raised about promoting the safety of prisoners and detainees following Papalii’s death.

BACKGROUND

Under the Coroners Act 2017, inquests are generally held in a place open to the public. The Act gives the coroner the power to exclude a person from all or part of an inquest.

Papalii was being held at Tanumalala Prison when she died. In February, the coroner prohibited publication of details about the manner of her death without prior approval after the Ministry of Police released preliminary forensic findings on its Facebook page.