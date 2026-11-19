FIJI CORRECTIONS REPORTS INMATE DEATH

The Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) has confirmed the death of an inmate following an attack with hot water by another remandee.

The FCS said the 29-year-old inmate sustained serious burns after he had hot water poured over him while preparing dinner at the Suva Remand Centre.

It said the man received immediate medical attention before being taken to hospital, but he later developed sepsis and died.

The matter has been referred to police, and an internal Board of Inquiry has been established by the Corrections Service.

NCD DEATHS

Tonga's Acting Prime Minister Dr Viliami Latu says non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for more than 80 per cent of all deaths in Tonga each year.

Matangi Tonga reported the figure highlights the ongoing challenges in the kingdom's fight against these preventable diseases.

Dr Latu has urged communities to begin making lifestyle changes at the family level.

A Ministry of Health forum on NCDs has been held with government, NGO and development partners.

PNG PRIME MIISTER

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape has hit back at his predecessor over criticism about the decision to close Taiwan's representative office.

Peter O'Neill has warned that the closure will bring an end to trade, investment and economic cooperation between PNG and Taiwan.

But Marape denied that the move will hurt PNG economically.

He said the move was carefully considered and consistent with the One-China principle.

He said the decision does not prevent legitimate business-to-business relationships, private investment, trade or cooperation at the provincial and subnational levels.

AUSTRALIA AIR FORCE EXTENDS OPERATIONS

Australia's Air Force intends to use four airfields in the Pacific for more than 6000 aerial operations per year.

This has been revealed by military-focussed outlet Task & Purpose which says the air force is expanding operations in the region.

The Air Force plans to use Saipan International Airport, Tinian International Airport, Tinian North Field and Rota International Airport, all located in the Northern Mariana Islands.

They are to be used for thousands of training flights and aerial exercises per year.

The islands are close to Guam - a US military base central to its Pacific operations.

PNG RESUMES FLIGHTS TO NZ

Papua New Guinea's national carrier Air Niugini is resuming direct flights to New Zealand this week.

After a 26-year absence, three weekly services between Port Moresby and Auckland will start today - 17 November.

The flights will take approximately five hours and 40 minutes, and will initially use Boeing 737-800 aircraft before transitioning to the airline's new Airbus A220-300 fleet.

Flights to Auckland will depart Port Moresby at 9.30am PNG time on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Return flights will leave Auckland at 9am on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Port Moresby at midday PNG time.

MARSHALL ISLANDS NAMES AMBASSADOR TO SAMOA

The Marshall Islands has appointed Junior Aini as its first non-resident ambassador to Samoa.

Aini presented his credentials to Samoa's head of state, Tuimealiifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi II, during a formal ceremony at his residence on 12 November.

Samoa's foreign ministry said the two nations have been in partnership for over three decades and share a mutual commitment to climate change action, ocean governance and sustainable development.

Aini praised Samoa for raising the impacts of nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands at the United Nations Human Rights Council last month.

CHILDEN DROWN IN FIJI

Fiji Police say two separate cases in which children appeared to have drowned at a beach on Monday will be investigated for negligence.

The first case involved two girls aged 8 and 7 years old, found floating by bystanders in waters near Wailoaloa Beach.

At the same beach, a 5-year-old girl was found floating near the shoreline.

Police said these took the national drowning toll to 50, compared to 31 for the same period last year.