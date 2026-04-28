Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A new initiative in Samoa aims to strengthen prevention and response to drug abuse among children and adolescents in the country.

In a joint statement, the governments of Samoa and Japan, together with UNICEF, said it comes amid growing concern about the harmful impact of illicit drugs on young people's health, safety, and overall wellbeing.

Japan has contributed US$900,000 to the four-year project.

It will focus on strengthening awareness amongst children and families on risks associated with drug use, and improving counselling and recovery support.

KIRIBATI

New Zealand will provide NZ$20 million to Kiribati over the next six years to support its health sector.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said this will be a strategic investment to improve the quality, coverage, and inclusivity of health services in Kiribati.

The primary focus will be on reproductive and child health, and prevention of non-communicable diseases.

It follows NZ foreign affairs minister Winston Peters saying in early 2025 the government was rethinking development support last February, after a diplomatic stoush.

"It was a misunderstanding that has since been clarified," Ruth Cross Kwansing, a Kiribati government MP, told RNZ Pacific last April.

SAMOA

The Samoan government has secured funding to implement its Marine Spatial Plan.

The Ministry of Resources and Environment said the plan is a legally adopted framework to fully protect 30 per cent, and sustainably manage 100 per cent, of Samoa's 120,000-square-kilometre ocean.

It establishes nine new Marine Protected Areas covering 36,000 square kilometres.

The Waitt Foundation will provide up to US$2.5 million to support the implementation of Samoa's Marine Spatial Plan, which will support monitoring, enforcement, communications, and capacity building.

Under the MOU, the Samoa government will develop an implementation plan.

FIJI

A teacher convicted of beating a school girl in Fiji has had his four-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

The Fiji Times reported that he repeatedly struck the 17-year-old on the back with a mop stick, after the teenager ignored him in the school dormitory.

The newspaper said Magistrate Timoci Qalinaci told the accused to control his anger because the victim was not his property.

He warned the teacher that corporal punishment was a practice that could lead to a criminal conviction.

COOK ISLANDS

The cost for a Cook Islands residency application has doubled to NZ$1000.

Cook Islands News reported as of 21 April, there were 119 spots available and a non-refundable $1000 fee is required.

This represents a $500 increase since 2022, when the last round of permanent residency was granted.

The Immigration Act caps permanent residency at 500 people, excluding those eligible by descent, spouses of Cook Islanders, those granted residency at ministerial discretion and people aged 75 or over.

Cook Islands News contacted the Minister for Immigration, Tingika Elikana, for comment on the permanent residency application process and the increase in application fees.

MARSHALL ISLANDS

The US Military has renamed its key missile test site at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Formerly known as the Reagan Test Site, it's now been named as the Ronald Reagan Space and Missile Test Range.

For six decades the Kwajalein site has been used for US missile defense testing, space surveillance, and rocket launches.

The atoll was also used by the US as part of its nuclear testing between 1946 and 1958.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

Solomon Islands has a new police commissioner.

Ian Vaevaso replaces Mostyn Mangau who ended his tenure in January.

Vaevaso was sworn in at Government House on Friday.

In a statement, he said he accepted the responsibility with humility, with seriousness and with a firm commitment to serve the nation faithfully.