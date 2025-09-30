Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Japan is providing Tonga with a US$17.7million airport upgrade.

PMN reported the initial request for the upgrade was made by Tonga in 2022, following a detailed study by Japan. A grant aid of US$17.7m was approved in August for Fua'amotu International Airport in Tongatapu.

The upgrade includes expanding and renovating the passenger terminal building and a passenger boarding air-bridge and elevator.

The international apron will also be expanded.

Japan is also giving Tonga a US$6m e-passport grant.

TAIWAN PROMISE

Taiwan media is reporting a promise to assist Palau in preparing for next year's Pacific Islands Forum.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said Taiwan would do so as part of the diplomatic allies prosperity project, to showcase the results of bilateral cooperation to the world.

Lin said Palau is Taiwan's closest diplomatic-ally.

Taiwan has diplomatic relations with 11 UN member states.

According to a report from the Lowy Institute in January, nearly three-quarters of countries supported Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China.

FIJI BRIBERY ARREST

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Fiji after allegedly trying to bribe a police officer.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a routine check, and is accused of offering FJ$200 to the officer to release the vehicle.

A search resulted in the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The seized substances were sent for analysis.

PALAU ELECTION

Koror State voters in Palau will head to the polls in mid-November to elect members of the state's Legislature and the governor.

The Island Times reported this has been confirmed by the Palau Election Commission

The Legislature is made up of one representative from each hamlet and five at-large seats, totaling 17.

The governor's race will also be on the ballot, with incumbent governor Eyos Rudimch seeking re-election against challenger Alan Marbou, a former contender for the seat.

As of 24 September there were 5,971 registered voters in Koror

SAMOA’S CLIMATE VISION

Samoa has validated its third nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment CEO Lealaisalanoa Frances Brown-Reupena said it's not just a policy exercise but "a shared vision for a resilient, low-carbon Samoa".

She said Samoa's emissions are less than 0.01 percent of global totals, but by advancing a credible, inclusive, and ambitious NDC, the country strengthens its moral authority in international climate negotiations.

CLIMATE, CONFLICT AND PEACE

Pacific Island leaders took turns addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, speaking on a range of issues — from local to global — that impact their countries.

From stating their positions on the Israel-Gaza conflict to deep sea mining, climate change and plastic pollution, the region's heads of government spoke about the issues that matter most to them and their people.

Samoa Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe Poumulinuku Onesemo said Samoa's geographical isolation and insularity no longer shields or protects it from the increasingly complex and dynamic security challenges.

These challenges include transnational crime especially drug trafficking, nuclear proliferation, challenges to sovereignty, growing geopolitical tensions in our region and humanitarian crises.

He said the rules based international system is being bent out of shape.

The deputy prime minister said continuous inaction on climate change means detrimental effects on all aspects of Samoan life.

"Climate change remains the greatest existential threat to Samoa and other Pacific SIDS. Its impacts are more extensively felt by SIDS due to our special circumstances, and the lack of capacity to respond quickly and effectively."

He said energy is both a driver and accelerator for Samoa's sustainable development ambition.

He noted digital transformation — including AI and data analytics — offer real opportunities to drive an inclusive, just energy transition, particularly through off-grid solutions and smarter energy planning.

"However, Samoa's level of indebtedness, often worsened by natural disasters, remains a pressing challenge."

