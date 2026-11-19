Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pacific environmental advocates say a United States federal court ruling against proposed deep-sea mining leases near American Samoa is a major victory for island communities seeking greater control over decisions affecting their ocean resources.

The decision could also have implications for similar US government plans in waters off Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), where a separate legal challenge is pending.

Our Common Wealth 670 chair Issa Arriola said the ruling demonstrated that federal agencies could be held accountable for their environmental obligations, particularly when their decisions could have lasting consequences for Pacific communities.

"We have too often experienced decisions about our lands, waters, and resources being made for us, without us, and we are left to live with the consequences," she said.

US District Judge Jill Otake ruled on November 16 that the National Marine Fisheries Service violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to adequately consider the potential effects of future deep-sea mining activities near American Samoa.

The 41-page ruling, issued in Hawaii, came three days before a scheduled federal lease sale covering two areas of seabed within American Samoa's Outer Continental Shelf.

The court ruled in favor of Fa'asao Amerika Samoa and the Conservation Council for Hawai'i, finding that federal regulators had improperly limited their environmental review to preliminary activities, including geological surveys, mapping and seabed sampling.

The assessment excluded the potential consequences of subsequent exploration, development and commercial mining.

Otake overturned the environmental clearance issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service, finding that its failure to consider the entire proposed activity violated federal environmental law.

The decision has drawn particular attention in the Marianas, where Our Common Wealth 670 and other plaintiffs are challenging another proposed deep-sea mining lease sale involving waters off Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

That sale was tentatively scheduled for December.

The American Samoa ruling specifically acknowledged the separate Guam-Northern Marianas lawsuit, although it does not directly determine its outcome.

Arriola said the issue went beyond individual mining proposals and involved the long-term future of Pacific waters.

"We are particularly concerned about the cumulative consequences of deep-sea mining," she said.

"Once an area is opened to extraction, we must consider not only the impacts of an individual operation but also the potential for expanded mining, increased industrial activity, and the infrastructure that could follow."

She said the limited scientific understanding of deep-sea ecosystems was another reason governments should exercise caution before allowing commercial extraction.

Arriola also challenged the US government's justification for pursuing critical minerals as part of its national security and economic strategy.

"The security of our people includes the health of our environment, the protection of our food sources, and our ability to sustain ourselves for generations," she said.

‘STOP VIOLATING U.S. LAW’

Ocean conservation advocate Angelo Villagomez also welcomed the decision and called for greater consultation with residents of US Pacific territories.

"The Trump administration should stop violating US law, and rather work with the people living in the territories," he said.

Villagomez believes the pending legal challenge involving Guam and the Northern Marianas could produce a similar result.

"I would expect the court decision in the Marianas to follow the Samoan example, as the issues are the same," he said.

He also raised concerns about ownership and sovereignty over seabed resources, questioning whether commercial interests should control resources that he believes belong to the wider community.

The US government has promoted deep-sea mineral development as a potential source of strategic minerals for manufacturing, energy technologies and defence applications.

Federal agencies argued that the leasing process would proceed in stages, with additional environmental reviews required before actual mining could begin.

However, Otake found that the staged process did not excuse regulators from considering the potential effects of the entire proposed project.

The court did not determine that deep-sea mining would necessarily harm protected marine species, but ruled that the federal environmental assessment was legally inadequate.

Arriola said the controversy also reflected the Marianas' history of having decisions about its natural resources made by outside authorities.

"We refuse to accept another situation in which the Marianas are treated as a place where environmental risks can be imposed for the benefit of interests elsewhere," she said.

The ruling does not automatically cancel the proposed lease sales near American Samoa or the CNMI, but it raises legal questions about the environmental review process underpinning US deep-sea mining plans in the Pacific.