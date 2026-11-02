Pacific fisheries officials prepare united tuna management position ahead of WCPFC meeting

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pacific fisheries officials have advanced regional proposals on tuna allocation, bigeye tuna management and fisheries compliance ahead of next month’s Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) meeting in Vanuatu.

The discussions took place during the 22nd Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Management Options Consultation (MOC22), which concluded after four days at FFA headquarters in Honiara.

FFA members considered key fisheries management priorities, including allocation arrangements for South Pacific albacore tuna and a proposed management procedure for bigeye tuna.

They also discussed measures to strengthen fisheries monitoring, compliance and reporting, as well as ensuring Pacific Island countries’ development needs and special requirements are recognized in regional fisheries management decisions.

The consultation included engagement with Japan and Pacific territories on shared fisheries management priorities ahead of the commission meeting.

FFA said the discussions reinforced the importance of regional cooperation and a common Pacific position in negotiations to secure sustainable tuna fisheries and greater economic and social benefits for Pacific people.

Following MOC22, a special Forum Fisheries Committee (FFC) Officials meeting will consider and finalise the consultation outcomes, including draft proposals and common regional positions for submission to the WCPFC.

The outcomes will guide FFA members’ collective engagement at the commission’s 23rd regular session, scheduled for 30 November to 5 December 2026 in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

The WCPFC is responsible for managing tuna and other highly migratory fish stocks across the western and central Pacific, a region critical to the economies, food security and livelihoods of Pacific Island countries.