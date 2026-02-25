NZDF monitoring new fuel sheen reported near Manawanui wreck

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — New Zealand's Defense Force is continuing to monitor the wreck of the sunken HMNZS Manawanui after a fuel sheen was reported off the south coast of Samoa's island of Upolu.

NZDF personnel and divers from Samoa have found no evidence of a leak or sheen, and water samples have been taken for analysis.

"The absence of a sheen and any evidence of a leak suggests there was either an intermittent discharge of trapped fuel from a pump or pipe, or the sheen originated from another source such as a passing vessel. Events such as this will occur from time to time as the wreck settles and begins to degrade and as traffic in the vicinity of the wreck begins to normalize," NZDF said in a statement.

It said salvors hired by NZDF concluded the removal of fuel and other pollutants from the wreck of the Manawanui.

"The salvors hired to pump the fuel and other pollutants from the ship following the sinking were very thorough in searching all tanks as well as compartments that could likely contain fuel. In March 2025 at the conclusion of salvage work to remove diesel fuel and other pollutants we advised that there may be a very small amount of residual fuel remaining somewhere in the vessel.

"An NZDF engineering report concluded that if there was fuel remaining on the vessel it would be trace amounts only, and if any escaped it would likely quickly disperse through wind and wave action."