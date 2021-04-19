No decision yet in Samoa election as Tuala negotiates with both parties

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Independent who will decide the Government of Samoa for the next five years has confirmed he has not yet made a decision as to which side to join, as he continues to negotiate with leaders of both political parties.

“Ia manino Samoa, e le’o iai se fa’ai’uga ua iai i le taimi nei, ua na’o feiloa’iga muamua sa ‘ou feiloa’i atu ai i le ta’ita’i o le vaega fa’aupufai a le HRPP fa’apea ma le ta’ita’i a le vaega fa’aupufai a le FAST…

“O lo’o iai foi isi feiloa’iga o lo’o fa’atulagaina mo le aso ma ta’ita’i o vaega fa’aupufai ta’itasi ma tapena mae’a ai se fa’ai’uga o le a fai”.

Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio’s message received by Samoa Global News on Monday (Samoa time) is timely, as several unsubstantiated rumors continue to circulate amongst Samoans both local and abroad, with supporters of both sides claiming, “Tuala has agreed to come to us”.

Final results of Samoa’s 2021 General Elections confirmed a tie between the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) who have been in power for 39 years since 1982, and the newly established Faatuatua i Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party. HRPP led by incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi led by former Deputy Prime Minister Fiame each have 25 seats, while Independent Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio holds the balance of power of Samoa’s 51 Parliamentary seats.

Read more at Samoa Global News