Most thrilled by Kiwi's 'little performance' during NYC marathon

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Kiwi-born Tongan Elvis Lopeti went viral for his dance performance 14 kilometres into the New York City marathon.

While some runners track their time and speed on marathons, Kiwi-born Tongan Elvis Lopeti puts on dance performances.

"I was running through the streets... all I heard was all this loud music pumping and pumping and pumping and then, you know, something just took over me and then I just put on a little performance for them."

That's how Lopeti described his viral dance show while running the New York city marathon.

Bystanders captured and shared videos of the TikToker breaking into dance 14 kilometres into the run and Lopeti had gained some new fans.

He told RNZ’s Checkpoint he was only following the instructions of the organizers who told him to have fun.

"Don't tell me to have fun because then I have to put on a bloody show."

Putting on a show was his nature as a trained dancer who's danced in Lady Gaga's ‘Abracadabra’ music video, Rihanna's Superbowl halftime show and as part of the Royal Family Dance Crew.

"People are like, ‘wow, who is this?’ I'm like, I've been doing this, sweetie. I've been dancing like this. There's nothing new."

"… I was dropping down. I was doing some little twerk moves.

"We were only 14 kilometres in, so I had the energy then, but it was literally only a 30 second dance and then the rest of the five hours I was walking."

The people he spotted on the way were entertained and that was motivation to keep moving.

"It's good just to put some joy on some people's faces because the supporters that stand there, they stand there for like eight to nine hours, cheering people on and on and on."

Lopeti didn't let his fans down, he put on two more little dance shows until he eventually got tired.

"I was just dancing as well and then after that I got quite tired.

"Then it got dark... no one could really see me at this point so I was like, oh, that's good, I can have a rest now."

But not everyone was thrilled, a few criticized Lopeti online for "obstructing the course".

"There's probably an etiquette that I've probably broke when it comes to running, but who owns running? ... Like just have fun, enjoy the moment, soak it all up.

"I'll have you guys know, there was most of us walking over a bridge at one point so if you're going for a time, just enjoy it because we all ended up walking anyway."

All in all he said it was a "once in a lifetime experience" and he had a "blast".

For now he's taking a break from marathons, but he has a few others in sight.

"I do want to do the Boston one and maybe the London one one year, but not anytime soon."