Miss Papua New Guinea crowned Miss Pacific Islands 2023

Apia, SAMOA — The newly crowned Miss Pacific Islands is Miss Papua New Guinea, Josie Nicholas Congratulations PNG and to all the contestants.

RESULTS

• Best Traditional Wear - Miss American Samoa

• Best Sarong - Miss Samoa

• People's Choice Award - Miss PNG

• Miss Personality - Miss Nauru

• Photogenic - Miss American Samoa

• National Tourism Award - Miss Solomon Is

• BEST TALENT - Miss PNG

• BEST INTERVIEW - Miss Solomon Is

• 2nd RUNNER UP - Miss American Samoa

• 1st RUNNER UP - Miss Samoa

• WINNER & MISS PACIFIC ISLANDS 2023 - Miss PNG

MISS AM SAMOA SEEKS EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN

“You do not need to limit yourself,” she tells women in the Pacific region

The reigning Miss American Samoa Kauhani Mea’alofa Teisa Fuimaono’s inspiration is her people and her culture, as she represented the territory in the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant this past week in Apia.

Her motivation comes from the people of American Samoa, and what she does is her way of giving back to the people and culture that she was raised in. “As Miss American Samoa and as part of my duties and obligations, I am here to serve,” she said in an interview with Samoa government personnel.

“I am here to help inspire and help our people in whatever role I am called upon to provide with guidance and support from the Almighty,” she added.

“When we empower women, I think of the ones that have already extended that empowerment to me, our leaders from before us. Now we have women lawyers, we have women doctors, we have women that are pilots and it’s just limitless,” she says.

“You do not need to limit yourself to what you think that only women are only capable of. We are so much more and we can be as long as we are willing to take the time for education and to take the time to serve our people.” Kauhani looks up to her mother as a role model drawing inspiration from her and is grateful for making her the person she is today.

Although born and raised in Hawaii, she grew up as a proud Samoan, her culture, her heritage and her roots. She has since moved to American Samoa after claiming the crown in 2021.Today Kauhani works for the American Samoa Visitors Bureau and she is thankful to American Samoa’s Governor Lemanu P.S Mauga and Lieutenant Governor Taulauega E.V. Ale for supporting her journey to Samoa to represent American Samoa as a contestant in the Miss Pacific Islands pageant.

“Our leaders are the ones who are the backbone to our entire society and they have helped us to come this far,” she says.

The reigning Miss American Samoa is also thankful for the support of family and friends, the business community and the Miss American Samoa Incorporation for their ongoing support.