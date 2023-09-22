Judge rejects civil settlement in Hawaii sex assault case

Honolulu, HAWAII — The sex assault civil lawsuit against two former Saint Louis football stars will head to mediation.

A judge rejected the settlement deal that Jayden de Laura, who plays quarterback for the University of Arizona, and Kamoi Latu, the University of Wisconsin defenseman, and the victim agreed to earlier this year.

Only Hawaii News Now was there when St. Louis School asked the judge to reject it because the boys now make thousands of dollars every month through NIL deals in college — and therefore should pay more.

St. Louis attorneys feared the school would be stuck with a bigger financial penalty, as the only remaining defendant.

Luta was named this past week as one of 85 players chosen for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

