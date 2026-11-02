'God's Government': Samoan PM La'auli makes position clear on Israel

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's head of state Afioga Tui'malealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II and Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa (La'auli) Leuatea Schmidt joined a parade in Apia over the weekend in support of Israel.

The "March for Israel" was organized by the Samoa for Israel group and attended by various churches and organizations.

Photos of the event shared by the Samoa government showed people carrying and wrapped in Israeli flags in front of the Government Building, where the event took place.

According to the Samoa Observer, La'auli broke down in tears at the pro-Israel gathering.

"Visibly emotional, La'aulialemalietoa linked his support for Israel to his Christian faith, recalling the sacrifices made before independence," the newspaper reported.

"La'aulialemalietoa said the time had come to declare Samoa's position, rather than remain undecided about supporting what he described as 'God's government'."

La'auli is among the most staunch supporters of Israel in the region. He also confirmed that preparations for Samoa's embassy in Jerusalem were continuing despite opposition.

The event was held following an announcement by the Israeli Foreign Ministry last month that the country had been accepted into the Pacific Islands Forum as a sectoral partner — a move that has split the region.

While Israel joining of the region's main political decision-making body has received widespread criticism from human rights groups, community leaders, as well as former Pacific leaders and diplomats, other, such as Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka and ACT leader David Seymour, have welcomed Israel's inclusion in the Pacific's principal diplomatic organization.