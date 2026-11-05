Former coup leader George Speight wins Oceania powerlifting gold for Fiji

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A former Fiji ethno-nationalist coup leader who spent over two decades in prison for treason and was pardoned in 2024 has become an Oceania powerlifting champion.

George Speight, a highly polarizing and disruptive figure in Fiji's politics, won gold in the Men's Masters IV 93kg weight class at the Oceanian Regional Powerlifting & Bench Press Championships in Suva.

The 70-year-old former businessman, who led an armed insurrection in 2000 and held the government of Fiji's first prime minister of Indian descent hostage for 56-days, also powered through to set a new Oceania record in the category, with a lift of 107.5kg, beating the previous record of 102.5kg.

Speight had kept a relatively low profile after his presidential pardon in September 2024.

However, he re-entered Fiji's political debate in July this year, when he made a submission to Fiji's Constitutional Review Commission on changing the 2013 Constitution.

He has since been seen with members of Fiji's Great Council of Chiefs and developed something of a celebrity status within Fiji's powerlifting community.

Speight told local reporters after his win that he was "humbled" to have been able to "make it this far" in the competition.

"I'm the first athlete in what's called the Masters IV division, which is for men or women who are 70 years old or above. In the history of powerlifting Fiji, I'm the very first to be able to compete in that category," he said.

Speight finished ahead of three other competitors from Australia, New Zealand and Samoa.

He said he was invited by his nephew, who is a strength and fitness trainer for the Fijian Drua, to compete at the event.

The powerlifting federation in Fiji wants to expand the interest in the sport among both young and old competitors, he added.

"So going forward, my goal is to participate in more international competitions. This is the very first, and it's good for my health. That's really my main motivation."

The Oceanian Regional Powerlifting & Bench Press Championships will conclude on Friday.