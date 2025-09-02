FAST party returns to power after Samoa election

Apia, SAMOA — (August 30, 2025) The people of Samoa have spoken at the ballot box, choosing to elect a new leader, La‘aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi, and in doing so, returning the Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party to power.

Unofficial preliminary results from last Friday's national elections show FAST securing 31 seats, the Opposition HRPP winning 14, the Samoa United Party (SUP) taking 3, and 3 going to Independents.

Caretaker Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata‘afa and Opposition Leader Tuila‘epa Sa‘ilele Malielegaoi were both re-elected with commanding margins, while the Speaker, Papali‘i Lio Taeu Masipa‘u, lost his seat to a long-time HRPP rival.

With the exception of Fiame and Cabinet Minister Leatinu‘u Wayne Sooialo, who was returned unopposed following a legal challenge, most of the Cabinet failed to retain their seats.

Of the 42 Independent candidates expected to play a decisive role as potential kingmakers, only four were elected, with one having campaigned under the FAST banner.

Meanwhile, five women have been elected so far, and whether the 10 percent constitutional requirement for women’s representation in Parliament is triggered will depend on the final results.

As the election unfolded, an eager yet determined crowd of supporters, many from Samoa and others who had travelled from overseas, gathered at the FAST headquarters, Maota Samoa in Vaitele. With each preliminary result favoring a FAST majority, the atmosphere grew electric, erupting in dancing, cheering, and celebration.

Excitement reached new heights as supporters tuned in to a livestream of their leader’s speech from Sasina.

“The Samoan people have spoken and made clear their choice of political leaders and party to guide our beloved country over the next five years,” he declared.

He went on to say, “The Spirit of God, His peace and love, has prevailed and brought us to this significant moment tonight, when our people have exercised their choice under the guidance of our Lord.”

Turning to his successful colleagues, he offered congratulations to the FAST candidates who secured their seats, commending them “for your courage, belief, and determination as we stood together throughout the Roadshows during this campaign.”

An emotional moment came when he paid tribute to his own district, recognizing it as the founding “heir” of the FAST Party. He recalled his resignation from Parliament in 2020 and his subsequent re-election in the by-election, which made him the Party’s very first representative in the House.

He went on to extend heartfelt thanks to the FAST supporters — not only those across Samoa, but also the many who made the journey home to cast their votes, as well as the countless others following from around the world.

“Tonight’s results are provisional, with the final count to be completed next week. But already, the voters have shown a clear choice,” he said.

He then appealed for unity after what he described as the “painful” words and divisions that had emerged during the campaign.

“It is now our responsibility, as the political leaders chosen by our people, to work together, restore harmony and cohesion within our society and communities, and focus on building and developing our beloved paradise, Samoa.”

Wild cheers erupted from FAST supporters at Maota Samoa when La'auli announced that he and the winning candidates from Savai'i would be traveling to Apia by ferry at 11pm that same night.

They arrived at Party headquarters in Vaitele at around 2:30am where they were greeted by an elated crowd that had waited through the night. The FAST leader and his entourage had traveled from Salelologa directly to Apia, bypassing Mulifanua.

Despite the late hour, prayers of thanksgiving were offered, followed by Deputy Party Chairman Toelupe Maoiautele Pou Onesemo, who warmly welcomed La'auli, hailing him as the incoming Prime Minister and leader of the FAST Government, to the cheers of jubilant supporters.

In acknowledging both the supporters and the victorious FAST candidates present, he declared that the Party had fulfilled its mission: to secure enough seats to govern outright, without the need to rely on coalition partners.

“We achieved this together, through God’s guidance and grace,” he affirmed.

FAST’s landslide victory is vividly reflected on the electoral map of Samoa, where the 51 constituencies are shaded in the colors of the winning parties.

Red, the FAST Party’s color, dominates roughly 75 percent of the country, while smaller patches of blue mark the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), green represents the Samoa Uniting Party (SUP), and brown indicates Independents.

On the big island of Savai‘i, the dominance is even more striking, with about 85 percent covered in red, interrupted only by three pockets of blue and two of brown.