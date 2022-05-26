Ex-Kauai councilman sentenced To 20 years for leading meth ring with United Samoa Organization
Thu, 05/26/2022 - 8:37am
Kauai, HAWAII — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun to 20 years in prison for running a methamphetamine ring supplied by the United Samoan Organization, a gang that operates in and out of the Hawaii prison system.
The former vice chairman of the council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee was one of a dozen people arrested in February 2020 on multiple felony charges.
Dozens of special agents from Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. mainland were brought to Kauai to work on the case.