NEW YORK —The Daily Beast is reporting that former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has long perplexed U.S. officials and observers with her seemingly inexplicable pro-Russian positions. And a new development this week is sure to reinforce the half-jokes that Gabbard is a “Russian asset”; as it turns out, her campaign took money from one.

While the combined total of those donations isn’t colossal by any means—a whopping $59.95—they do raise questions about why an alleged Russian agent, tasked with currying favor with U.S. politicians, would zero in on Gabbard, and only Gabbard.

A Gabbard spokesperson provided a statement to the Daily Beast that the former congresswoman did not know about Branson’s donations until The Daily Beast reached out.

Read the story at Daily Beast