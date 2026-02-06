Cocaine-linked vessel departs Cook Islands after ‘necessary remedial work’

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The vessel, which was intercepted with tonnes of cocaine before arriving in Rarotonga under a distress call for engine repairs, departed Avatiu Port on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT).

Responding to questions from Cook Islands News, Cook Islands Customs confirmed that the MV Raider departed Rarotonga on Tuesday afternoon, "after completing the necessary remedial work and receiving vessel and crew provisions".

"The vessel is being monitored until it leaves Cook Islands EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone)," Customs added.

The vessel entered Rarotonga waters late last month, a week after it was intercepted by the French Navy with 4.87 tonnes of cocaine on board. French authorities released the vessel and its crew after seizing a shipment of drugs reportedly bound for Australia.

The multi-purpose offshore vessel, sailing under the flag of Togo, was seen sheltering on the south side of Rarotonga during adverse weather early last week before being docked under "24-hour security" at Avatiu Port.

In a query to Customs, Cook Islands News requested details on the repair works and asked whether an investigation involving the crew had been conducted. The newspaper sought the findings of any such probe, information on regional support received and key lessons learned from the incident.

"During its stay, border agencies carried out standard compliance procedures and received support from regional partners, including New Zealand and Australia, highlighting the value of regional cooperation and information sharing," Customs responded.

"This incident demonstrates the importance of Cook Islands Border Agencies managing the situation to protect the community, while also upholding international obligations in responding to vessels and their crew in distress. It reinforced the need for strong coordination, preparedness and readiness in managing complex maritime situations."

Cook Islands Customs earlier stated that border agencies conducted border security search following the arrival of the vessel at Avatiu Harbour on January 24 and "nothing was found".

The captain and crew were also questioned. The vessel has 11 crew members, consisting of Honduran and Ecuadorian nationals. The crew were allowed brief onshore access "to obtain essential provisions under supervision".

On Tuesday, a Pacific regional security expert warned that a lack of investigation into the vessel may hamper cross-border efforts to track and map criminal drug networks.

José Sousa-Santos, associate professor of practice and head of the University of Canterbury's Pacific Regional Security Hub, said the

French law enforcement was responsible for the investigation as the apprehension took place in French Polynesian waters.

"This tactic is not one normally adopted in the region however it may have been done to lessen the cost and demands on the judicial system in French Polynesia," he told Cook Islands News.

"Unfortunately, it does complicate further investigations under other jurisdictions that may be interested in pursuing surveillance and mapping of these criminal networks."