Be Wary of Pyramid Schemes Promoted on Social Media

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pacific communities are being urged to think twice before committing to investment opportunity scams which often cheat people of their money.

Authorities in Pacific Islands countries including Vanuatu and Tonga are currently warning about pyramid schemes being promoted to their citizens on social media.

New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority regulatory services manager Sam McGuire said such schemes looked to leverage the close bonds of Pacific communities to hook people in.

Describing the threat of these scams as regional, McGuire said Pacific communities are attractive to scammers because of their strong connections to whanau and friends, both locally and abroad.

"As communities you have high trust in each other. You listen to each other, but also you're extremely respectful. So there's a hesitation to challenge what people are saying, and potentially ask a lot of questions, you take things on face value."

She warned that because of those strong community connections, there was a lot at stake when people end up getting scammed, especially trust.

"That's the really tough part of pyramid schemes, because you are actually introduced by someone you know, someone close to you. And that's the real part that hurts when these things invariably fall over."

McGuire advised people considering investment opportunities that are promoted to them online to first ask a lot of questions before committing to anything

"Things like, why do you want me to bring people into this scheme? Where do the funds come from? How do I get my money out?"

"Also go to a range of sources, outside the group that you've been introduced to whatever this is."

TONGA 100-DAY PLAN

Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua says his government has set a 100-day plan that aims to lift public service to the people of Tonga in that time period.

Speaking to the media in his new government's first press conference in Nuku'alofa, he said the "all of government" approach is critical.

Changes being earmarked include the speeding up of passport printing, especially for Tongans overseas, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and online service for Tongans in the diaspora who need urgent assistance on their land titles, through the Ministry of Lands.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is reviewing the Tonga Labor Mobility Policy to help better the management of Tongans working through the PALM scheme in Australia and the RSE scheme in New Zealand.

PALAU’S INAUGURAL AMBASSADOR TO AUSTRALIA

Palau has announced its inaugural ambassador to Australia, saying it marks a milestone in their bilateral relations.

The Island Times reported Ronald Merar brings decades of experience in education, public service and regional leadership positions to the new role.

Officials said the role will strengthen cooperation on climate resilience, security, education and development assistance.

Merar's appointment was unanimously approved by Palau's senate.

FIJI AND U.S. REAFFIRM COOPERATION

Officials from Fiji and the United States have had a catch-up in Suva, where they reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral and regional cooperation.

Fijian Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Suva John Degory at the Ministry headquarters.

FBC reported that both sides confirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation through continued dialogue and collaboration.

This month, Fiji was included on a list of 75 countries for whom the US has suspend the issue of migration visas, although the suspension does not apply to non-immigrant visas, such as for tourism or business.

It is not clear if the Fiji minister spoke to the US diplomat about the issue.

PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM

Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Baron Waqa extended condolences to New Zealand following the Mt Maunganui disaster.

In a statement, Waqa said the Pacific Islands Forum family extends its deepest condolences to the people and Government of New Zealand.

He said their hearts are with all families and loved ones impacted.

PALAU HEALTH INITIATIVE

A new women-led health initiative has launched in Palau, drawing inspiration from a traditional Palauan proverb about holistic wellbeing.

The Island Times reported the program follows the belief that true strength comes from balance between body, mind and spirit.

Founder Jo Ngoriakl said the 12-week course combines physical activity, with guided self reflection such as journalling in a confidential space.

She hoped the initiative will encourage Palauan women to invest in their health without guilt, to strengthen families and communities.

