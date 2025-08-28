Amata shocked by Marshall Islands fire at legislature building

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Aumua Amata, vice chairman of both the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific and the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs, the two main congressional committees with legislative responsibility regarding the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), expressed “shock and dismay” when told of the devastating fire at the Nitijela building in Majuro yesterday.

“I was in that building just last year,” recalled Amata, “to attend the President’s annual message opening the session of the sitting of the Nitijela,” the Republic’s national legislative body. “Although the Nitijela is currently in session, I thank God the fire was at night and no one was hurt. I have made calls and understand that the building was total loss and will have to be reconstructed from the ground up.”

“The Marshalls are like a second home to me. I spent part of my youth on Majuro when my father was head of government and through children produced by sibling marriage, the blood of the Marshalls runs through the veins of my family,” Amata continued. “So, this fire is personal to me and I will do all in my power to help the government in its restoration efforts.”

RMI President Hilda Heine is a longtime personal friend and Amata said she will pledge to work for whatever assistance President Heine needs to get the property reconstructed. “I can only hope that any important papers that were stored in the building were digitized and can be retrieved electronically,” Amata continued.

The Republic of the Marshall Islands is an independent country that has a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with the United that gives the U.S. access to the islands with specific defense rights and responsibilities in exchange for guaranteed federal financial assistance. In addition, Marshallese citizens have the right of free entry into the U.S. and can relocate anywhere in the U.S.

As a senior member of the Natural Resources Committee, the Congresswoman chaired the Task Force on the IndoPacific created by Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-AR) in the 118th Congress to complete consideration of legislation to extend for 20 years the Compact for RMI and two other freely associated states (FAS) in the strategically critical northern Pacific Micronesian region. RMI, which is home to a U.S. army base on Kwajalein, is an important friend and partner in an increasingly strategic Pacific region.

Prior to final passage of the bill, Chairman Westerman led a bipartisan delegation to the three FAS: RMI, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, where Congresswoman Amata took personal pleasure in introducing most of the delegation for the first time to the beauty of the islands and the warm friendliness of the Micronesian people.

“I have directed my staff to review the Compact of Free Association to see what measures Congress might take in coordination with appropriate agencies in President Trump’s administration to assist President Heine in her reconstruction efforts,” Amata concluded.