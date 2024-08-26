Proud Am Samoan Navy officer tells of growing up in best of two worlds

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A daughter of American Samoa has reached a significant milestone in her military journey, entering the upper echelon of the US Navy with her recent promotion to the rank of O-5 Commander, the first senior commissioned officer rank, equivalent to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the other Armed Services.

Born in 1985 at LBJ Tropical Medical Center, Fagaalu, American Samoa, Helen Grace Niedo Uele-Honan's journey began in the idyllic tropical surroundings of the village of Utusi'a, Faga'itua on the eastern side of the island, where she was raised.

A 20-minute ride from downtown Fagatogo, one is treated to picturesque postcard sceneries of white sandy beaches and crystal-clear lagoons with the white surf of waves breaking on the reefs not far off.

These are the sights Helen grew up seeing from her family home by the road facing the Pacific Ocean, a far cry from the ironclad decks of USN frigates and destroyers she now calls her workplace.

Helen is of Samoan and Filipino descent. Born to her Samoan father Fale Uele and Filipino mother Heidi Niedo-Uele, she is the eldest of three daughters. Helen and her sisters Lilian and Siuila were all raised at Utusi'a.

"The best of both worlds," she said on social media when asked about her thoughts on her mixed heritage. "Being afakasi, half-Samoan half Filipino, allowed me to appreciate and respect different perspectives, and understand the importance of diversity. I'm proud to be a part of two cultures that shaped me into the person I am today.

"It was amazing having a Filipino mom and Samoan father. They spoke English in the household so they could understand each other. Around the village, we would speak in English and Samoan and when I was around my Filipino family, we would mostly speak English, but would understand the conversations going on in Tagalog."

However, she revealed that she had only been to the Philippines once when she was 10 years old to visit her mother's family.

Raised in the Samoan culture for most of her life, she decided to get a traditional tattoo for women (Malu) which starts from the upper thighs to just below the knee.

"The Malu to me is a symbol of commitment, service, strength, and a physical, mental, and emotional representation of cultural identity," she said. "I knew that I'd be away from home due to my service in the Navy, so I wanted to stay committed to serving my family and community, maintain the cultural connection through the Malu, and share our Samoan culture with anyone I would meet.

"I would feel protected and sheltered just like my ancestors did. Receiving my Malu was an absolute out-of-body experience, the most painful yet most rewarding experience I have ever gone through in my life."

According to her proud mom, she was always an active, well-rounded child. Growing up, she was involved in sports like soccer, tennis and volleyball. She played soccer for Faga'itua High School throughout her high school years.

In school, she was always a high achiever and was always topping her class from kindergarten to high school.

Her education began at the Samoa Baptist Academy in Tafuna for her elementary years where she graduated as Class of 1999 valedictorian in 8th grade. She then continued her secondary education at Faga'itua High School, the Home of the Vikings, from 9th to 12th grade also graduating as valedictorian of the Class of 2003.

Helen was also actively involved in extra-curricular activities, and often represented FHS in Math Competitions, Science Fairs, Essay Writing Contests, locally and in off-island competitions.

She loved to test her inquisitive and perceptive mindset with challenges and was a member and leader of the Faga'itua High School National Honor Society.

Yet, with all her academic prowess, Helen was also a lover of the arts -- singing, playing the piano, dancing the siva.

Spiritually, she was a devout member of the Baptist Church (now known as Vai o le Ola Baptist Church) and was an active youth member during her elementary and high school years.

Her outstanding performance in her academic studies earned her numerous local scholarships including an ASG full scholarship.

However, a "spur-of-the-moment" decision to sit the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), a multiple choice test, administered by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command, used to determine qualification for enlistment in the United States Armed Forces, would take her in a direction she had not anticipated.

Helen recalled that she took the ASVAB "because they were offering it in the cafeteria that day and I said 'why not.' I guess I did well enough in the ASVAB for the Marine Corps Recruiter to visit American Samoa to ask me if I would be interested in applying for the Navy and Marine Corps NROTC Scholarship.

"Since I knew college was expensive and I wanted to help my parents out, I figured I might as well try and see, and I was chosen as the recipient after being considered with other applicants nationwide. The Marine Corps representative flew from Hawaii to present the scholarship check worth $120,000 to me during graduation."

It was the biggest full tuition scholarship received on-island at the time. The prestigious Navy and Marine Corps full scholarship was an all-expenses-paid 4-year military scholarship providing her the opportunity to attend any university.

Ironically, she shared that the military was never in her plans while in high school and she had never joined the JROTC program.

But it was by far the best scholarship deal offered to her, and so she decided to take it.

It was a decision that would change the trajectory of her professional life.

Interestingly, she started off in the Marine Corps option, but a year into NROTC she decided to switch over to the Navy.

Thus started her journey in the United States Navy.

Helen's commissioning source was the Navy ROTC program at Washington State University and the University of Idaho, where she commissioned in 2008 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Studies.

Her first tour was aboard the USS BONHOMME RICHARD (LHD 6), where she served as the Electronic Warfare Officer. It was there that she earned her Surface Warfare pin and was designated as a Surface Warfare Officer. In September 2012, she reported to the USS MOBILE BAY (CG 53) for her second Division Officer tour as the Damage Control Assistant.

Upon her successful completion of Department Head School, she reported to the USS CHUNG HOON (DDG 93) as the Weapons Officer from June 2016 to October 2017.

She then served aboard the USS PORT ROYAL (CG 73) as the Operations Officer from October 2017 to July 2019 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. She then reported to Destroyer Squadron THREE ONE in July 2019, serving as J3 for Pacific Partnership 2020.

CDR Uele-Honan’s shore tours include, Assistant Diversity Officer at Commander Naval Surface Forces, Coronado, California from December 2009 to August 2012.

In 2014 she attended the Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas where she completed JPME Phase I, and received her Master of Arts in Human Resource Management, Summa cum laude from Webster University.

From February 2021 to July 2023, CDR Uele-Honan was an Integration Officer in the OPNAV N53 Branch Cross-cutting Section, the Executive Assistant to OPNAV N5, and served as Deputy Executive Assistant to OPNAV N3N5 in the Pentagon.

Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various unit and service awards.

She is married to LTC Shane Honan (US Army, Retired) and they have two children, Korrina and Benjamin, and two stepchildren, Lucas and Sarah.

Commander Uele-Honan is the Executive Officer onboard the USS CHOSIN (CG 65) in San Diego, CA. She is committed to continuing her service in the United States Navy.

In an earlier interview with her mother, she recalled that Helen was always interested in the sciences while growing up and aspired to be in the medical profession possibly as a doctor.

This was not to be as things turned out, and the medical profession's loss is the US Navy's gain, and American Samoa's claim to fame, as one of her very own, born and bred in the Territory, has achieved the rank of O-5 Commander.

Moreover, at 39 years old, she has the potential and time to climb even higher in the USN ranks ladder.

Reflecting on her journey, Helen credits her parents for their love and support, especially the invaluable advice that has guided her through the many challenges she encountered.

"My dad always told my sisters and me growing up and continues to tell our children; 'Keep your nose down. Stay humble. Remember, to always put God first.' It keeps us grounded up to this day and is something that we apply in our daily lives.

"To God be all the glory, honor and praise," CDR Uele-Honan acknowledged. "Reaching this milestone in my career was possible because of the prayers and support of my family, friends, community and mentors. Fa'afetai, fa'afetai, fa'afetai tele lava. Maraming, maraming salamat po. Thank you very much!"