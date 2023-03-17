Amata visits troops from American Samoa at Fort Lee, VA

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata was delighted to meet up with many troops from American Samoa in her first stop Wednesday at Fort Lee in Virginia, before continuing to other major military installations in several states along the U.S. East Coast, with reports on those visits and the Samoan Service Members at those locations to follow.

“While I knew to expect soldiers from American Samoa, I was thrilled and surprised at just how many happy Samoan faces were there to greet me, and very honored to thank them for their service, take questions, and spend time with them,” said Amata. “I always hope to share in warm reminders of home, and let them know for sure that their friends and loved ones in the islands are thinking of them often. It’s a delight to share as many pictures as possible to let our people see they are doing well, and they represent us superbly in the U.S. Armed Forces.” [See other photos on Samoa News Media Facebook page.]

Amata’s tour began with Fort Lee, Virginia, a major garrison and training installation. Her trip will include Fort Eustis; Naval Station Norfolk; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Stewart and Fort Benning, Georgia. Fort Benning houses the National Infantry Museum where Gov. Uifa’atali Peter T. Coleman is enshrined in their Hall of Fame.

“I deeply appreciate the hospitality, planning and professionalism from the U.S. Army, and I’m humbled to work on policies in the Veterans’ Affairs Committee for all who serve, as these Service Members are future honored Veterans in our communities,” she concluded. “I look forward to sharing more about this trip, and I know so many of our people will see some of their own from our many military families.”

Congresswoman Amata takes questions from soldiers at Ft. Lee, VA during a tour to visit our Toa o Samoa troops stationed on the U.S. East Coast. . “I look forward to sharing more about this trip, and I know so many of our people will see some of their own from our many military families,” she said. [courtesy photo]