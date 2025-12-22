Amata congratulates Admiral Kevin Lunday’s confirmation as USCG Commandant

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is congratulating Admiral Kevin Lunday, who has served throughout 2025 as Acting Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. The U.S. Senate has confirmed him as Commandant by unanimous consent.

“The Coast Guard is important to the security of the Pacific, and a vital part of preserving U.S. interests in the region, including American Samoa. Congratulations to Admiral Kevin Lunday, who will continue to lead the Coast Guard, now officially as Commandant, and I have great respect for his 39 years of experience and service, including his valuable time of responsibility over the IndoPacific region. When he was Commander of the 14th District, I appreciate his willingness to ensure I had briefings on their Pacific efforts when I visited Coast Guard Oceania District headquarters in Honolulu.”

The U.S. totals 95,000 miles of coastline for the Coast Guard to secure, as coastlines are irregular bays and inlets. That area typically extends 200 miles from shore, plus responsibilities in the immense total U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 4.5 million square miles in all.

This week, the Senate passed multi-year reauthorization of the United States Coast Guard as part of the 3,000-page, $900 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), sending this major legislation to President Trump to be signed into law, including its 3.8 percent pay raise for the military. Last week, the House had completed final passage of the same bipartisan bill, following conference negotiations.

The Coast Guard legislation includes congressional directions to conduct a homeport analysis, build the cutter fleet, and bolster USCG presence in the Pacific.

Congresswoman Amata has highlighted the homeports assessment, in the service’s examination of where to port cutters and invest. She has amplified her message that American Samoa’s exceptional harbor is a natural fit with Coast Guard efforts, and if declared a homeport, would be an important signal of U.S. commitment to the South Pacific.

The Coast Guard is tasked with safeguarding the nation’s coasts and maritime commerce, catching illegal drug trafficking, and reducing Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing on the high seas.