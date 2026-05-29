WHY I BELIEVE DEEP SEA MINING IS HARMFUL TO OUR PEOPLE, HERITAGE, AND ENVIRONMENT

Dear Government & Community Leaders on Deep Seabed Mining

My name is Frankie Toluao, a twelfth-grade student at the Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High School, and I am writing to share my concerns about deep-seabed mining and why I believe it is harmful to our people, heritage, and environment. My concerns stem from residing next to the ocean and living off of its bountiful resources. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (2026), “Deep seabed mining is the extraction of critical mineral resources from the ocean floor. The deep seabed has valuable resources like manganese, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements.” The mining industry does not have our people’s best interests at heart. Mining our marine ecosystem is financially beneficial for them, and although assurances were made for our people to benefit from, history is repeating itself - the rich man gets richer, the average man remains poor, and the poor become poorer.

Deep-seabed mining can damage ocean ecosystems that scientists are still learning about. There is limited scientific understanding of the longstanding and long-term negative effects of deep seabed mining, and though there are possible benefits of it, the damages equally, if not more, outweigh the benefits. Many sea creatures living deep underwater could be harmed or even wiped out before we fully understand their importance to us. Truly, I ask you, will the benefits be permanent or temporary? The damages will be permanent if you, our trusted leader, encourage and support this project.

Aside from the benefits vs damages debate, another problem poses a threat to us, and that is toxic pollution. Mining on the ocean floor can release harmful materials into the water and disturb marine habitats. This could affect fish, coral, and other wildlife that people depend on for food and healthy oceans. In return, it will harm us and our land, our fa’asinomaga. I urge you, honorable Governor, please rethink this matter and speak against it before it’s too late. The miners are foreigners and will not be deeply affected by this project when it goes south. You and our people, our resources will be deeply affected in ways that will take years if not centuries to counter.

I firmly believe we should focus on safer and cleaner ways to get resources instead of damaging the deep sea. Protecting the ocean is important for future generations and for the health of our island community; our Pasefika. Now, with that being said, thank you so much for taking the time to read my letter and consider my thoughts. Honorable Governor, your 2024 campaigning slogan was HOPE (Honest - Outstanding - Progressive - Empowering), and the Vision was, “HOPE2024 envision working towards a thriving future for American Samoa led by the values and hopes of everyday people. We will work towards an honest, flourishing, and grounded country for ALL of American Samoa led by God-fearing leaders.” I am considered one of the everyday people your Vision spoke about, and this is my hope; for you and all the community leaders supporting this project to do the right thing for all of us that will be directly affected by this project, instead of what’s good for some. Have a blessed day and Godspeed to us all!

Respectfully,

Frankie Toluao

Grade 12 - Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High School