POST-ELECTION COMMENTARY — November 2026

The people of American Samoa have spoken. The 2026 midterm elections are behind us. We congratulate Congresswoman Aumua Amata on her reelection, the returning and newly elected members of the House of Representatives, and all candidates who stepped forward to serve our Territory. We also thank the election officials, volunteers, and voters who participated in this important democratic exercise.

Our elections differ from those on the mainland. While national politics is increasingly shaped by partisan divisions, American Samoa’s political traditions remain deeply influenced by culture, family, village relationships, personal reputation, and community service.

The results reflected continuity rather than a political wave. Nineteen incumbent House representatives were reelected, six seats were uncontested, and one incumbent was defeated. Approximately half of registered voters participated. At the time of the election recap, the Swains Island seat had yet to be selected.

Yet the congressional contest offered an important signal. Congresswoman Amata secured a seventh term with 60.7 percent of the vote, while first-time candidate Sandra King Young received a noteworthy 31.2 percent. Her showing suggests that a meaningful segment of our electorate is receptive to new voices, different perspectives, and alternative approaches to the challenges confronting our Territory.

That is healthy for democracy.

But elections are not simply about winners and losers. They are about the responsibilities entrusted to those who govern.

The real test of leadership begins after the votes are counted.

The unfinished business before us.

When the Fono reconvenes in January, several pressing fiscal and public-service priorities will demand attention.

First, the American Samoa Government Employees Retirement Fund. The contribution reform efforts undertaken by the Administration and Fono highlight the need to balance short-term fiscal relief with a sustainable pathway toward actuarially determined funding requirements.

Sustained progress will require a credible approach to outstanding government contributions, reliable future payments, actuarial oversight, and transparent reporting. The retirement security of our public servants deserves more than promises that can be deferred.

Second, Medicaid and LBJ Tropical Medical Center. These programs provide essential health-care services to our people. Their funding should reflect actual service requirements and the Territory’s ability to secure available federal Medicaid support.

Ensuring adequate and dependable funding—including reconsideration of reductions where warranted—should be among the Administration’s and Fono’s highest priorities. Delayed or inadequate funding ultimately affects patients, families, and the financial stability of our health-care system.

Third, the American Samoa Community College. ASCC is central to our workforce development and economic future. Its government subsidy should be provided predictably and on schedule. We cannot promote workforce readiness, economic diversification, and opportunities for our young people while allowing financial uncertainty to undermine an institution responsible for preparing them.

These are not isolated problems. They are symptoms of a larger fiscal challenge that government can no longer afford to address piecemeal.

A 2027 Fiscal Recovery and Accountability Plan

The Administration and Fono should jointly commit to developing and adopting a 2027 Fiscal Recovery and Accountability Plan, beginning with the January legislative session.

This should not be another study destined for a shelf. It should be a practical, publicly accountable framework that establishes:

1. A verified accounting of government obligations, including retirement contributions, appropriated subsidies, unpaid commitments where applicable, and other significant liabilities.

2. A realistic assessment of revenues and expenditures, distinguishing temporary cash-flow shortages from structural budget imbalances.

3. A prioritized financing and repayment schedule that protects essential public services while establishing credible timelines for meeting outstanding obligations.

4. Specific fiscal and administrative reforms, including expenditure controls, improved revenue collection, timely payment of appropriated subsidies, and stronger financial reporting.

5. Quarterly public progress reports, identifying responsible agencies, measurable targets, deadlines, and corrective actions when commitments are not met.

The Governor and legislative leadership should agree on a framework during the January session and establish a timetable for developing, publicly reviewing, and implementing the detailed plan.

The public should be able to see what is owed, what resources are available, which obligations receive priority, and whether government is meeting its commitments.

A credible recovery plan must also recognize that not every obligation can be satisfied immediately. Fiscal responsibility requires difficult choices, honest accounting, and disciplined implementation—not unrealistic promises.

Leadership requires cooperation and accountability

Our fiscal challenges did not emerge overnight. They have developed over many years and across successive administrations. Assigning blame will not resolve them.

What is needed now is shared responsibility.

The Administration must present credible financial information and workable proposals. The Fono must exercise its constitutional responsibilities through careful review, constructive legislation, and effective oversight. Government agencies must be held accountable for implementing agreed measures.

Cooperation does not mean abandoning legislative independence or avoiding difficult questions. On the contrary, meaningful cooperation requires transparency, informed debate, and the willingness to confront uncomfortable fiscal realities.

In 2028, American Samoa will again choose its Governor, Delegate to Congress, and House representatives, while senators will be selected through our traditional processes.

But the next election cannot become an excuse for postponing today’s obligations.

Our retirees need confidence in their pension fund. Our families need dependable health care. Our students deserve stable educational opportunities. And our taxpayers deserve a government that lives within its means and honors its commitments.

From election results to results for our people

The campaigns have ended. The political signs will come down. But the financial obligations remain, and so do the expectations of the people we serve.

The January legislative session presents an opportunity to replace fragmented responses with a coherent fiscal recovery strategy.

Let us use that opportunity to establish a 2027 Fiscal Recovery and Accountability Plan—not merely as a statement of intent, but as a commitment to measurable action.

The election is over. The responsibility to govern continues. And the time for practical solutions is now.

Ia manuia Amerika Samoa.

Source note: Election figures are based on post-election reporting by local news outlets.