Introduction: Rose Atoll’s Enduring Significance

Rose Atoll, known as Muliava to our ancestors, is far more than a name on a map. A significant part of Amerika Samoa—a living symbol of our shared identity, our legacy, and the unbreakable bond between our people and the ocean that cradles us.

For countless generations, its surrounding ocean, turquoise lagoon, and coral embrace have shielded not only rare species but the soul of a people who revere these waters as sacred. The threat looming over Rose Atoll today is not just a bureaucratic decision; it is a test of our resolve, our unity, and our very survival as guardians of this precious inheritance.

The urgency cannot be overstated.

Recent proposals to open Rose Atoll’s protected waters to commercial longline fishing strike at the heart of our community’s lifeblood. The stakes transcend economics — they are about dignity, sovereignty, and the profound question of whether we, as a people, will honor the sacred responsibility handed down through the ages. Now, more than ever, we must rise with strength and clarity to defend what is irreplaceable.

Historical Agreements and Cultural Foundations: The Deeds of Cession

The very foundation of our relationship with the United States is etched in the Deeds of Cession—documents signed not with mere ink, but with the trust, hopes, and solemn promises of our ancestors. These historic agreements were never simple contracts; they are sacred pacts, affirming that our islands, our heritage, and our ocean would be respected and protected.

The Deeds of Cession recognized our right to self-determination, our stewardship over the sea and land, and our duty to preserve the inheritance of every Samoan child yet unborn.

Central to these promises is the ocean itself. The sea is not just a resource—it is our teacher, our provider, and the fabric of fa‘a Samoa, the Samoan way of life. Our connection to Rose Atoll is woven into our legends, our prayers, and the rhythms of village life.

Yet today, the renewed push to allow commercial longline fleets into these protected waters threatens to unravel the very fabric of these foundational agreements, daring us to forget the lessons of the past and the wisdom of our forebears.

What is at risk is not just a piece of territory, but the sacred trust that binds us together.

The Deeds of Cession are a living covenant — one that demands vigilance, courage, and an unwavering commitment to honor the sacrifices made by those who came before.

Fisheries Management and the Role of Exclusion Zones: Protecting a Way of Life

In 2002, the creation of the Large Vessel Prohibited Area (LVPA) marked a defining moment in our history. The LVPA is a designated area within the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) around American Samoa, where fishing for pelagic species with longliners has been prohibited since 2002. The area extends 50 nautical miles from shore.

The LVPA was developed by the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council (WestPac) and approved by the National Marine Services in 2002, WestPac was on the right side then.

This was not just a regulatory act; it was a declaration that small-scale, traditional fishing—the lifeblood of our families—would not be sacrificed for the fleeting promise of profit.

The LVPA was a beacon of hope, designed to prevent conflict, safeguard the delicate balance of our marine ecosystems, and ensure that every Samoan family could continue to draw sustenance from these waters.

The subsequent establishment of the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument in 2009 was a resounding affirmation of our commitment to stewardship. All 50 miles of the buffer zone were preserved, enshrining our resolve that Rose Atoll would remain protected and forever cherished.

These protections were born of wisdom, vision, and the understanding that once a magnificent resource is lost, it is lost forever. Our ancestors knew that the ocean rewards care with abundance but punishes neglect with famine and loss.

The LVPA and the Marine National Monument stand as living testimonies to this knowledge — a legacy that must not be betrayed.

Current Policy Debates and Community Concerns: A Battle for the Future

Since 2016, a relentless campaign has sought to erode these hard-won protections. Proponents of commercial longlining argue that opening our waters will bring economic revival, more jobs, renewed prosperity. Yet the reality is heartbreakingly different.

Across Tutuila, Taū, Ofu, Olosega, Aunu’u, and Swains, the dismantling of the LVPA—reducing exclusion zones from 50 miles to 12 — has failed to deliver the promised benefits. The dreams of economic turnaround remain unfulfilled, while the burdens on our local fishing community have only grown heavier.

Our voices — those of the Manua District Governor, Senators, Representatives, respected matais, and countless alia fishers — have risen in strong opposition.

We have spoken not out of fear, but out of lived experience and unyielding devotion to our way of life. We have seen with our own eyes the toll of increased exploitation and the depletion of fish stocks that once sustained generations. The so-called economic recovery has failed to materialize after a decade (2016- 2026) of reduced protection; instead, our costs soar, and our communities are left more vulnerable than ever.

The policy that failed to deliver after a decade around our islands is now being proposed at Rose Atoll, the last remaining refuge for Amerika Samoa.

Insanity defined — applying the same failed methods and expecting different results.

The impact of these policies is painfully clear: the survival of our local small-scale fishermen — our brothers, fathers, sons, and daughters — is imperiled. Families who once relied on the bounty of their ancestral waters now face insecurity and uncertainty. The tide flows against us, and thethreat to Rose Atoll is a devastating wave.

Ecological and Cultural Ramifications: The Cost of Betrayal

The proposal now before us — to allow commercial longliners between 12 and 50 miles of Rose Atoll — would erase over 7,400 square nautical miles of protected ocean. This is not just a number; it is the lifeline for endangered species, the nursery for future generations of fish, and the last, fragile link to the dreams of our ancestors.

To weaken this protection is to unravel the intentions of the Deeds of Cession and to cast aside the wisdom of countless Samoan families in the name of questionable profits for a few.

The ecological cost would be catastrophic. Increased longline activity means more bycatch of locally important food fish such as aku, ahi, masi, wahoo, and marlin; and a relentless drain on the ocean’s natural resilience.

As stocks diminish, local small-scale fishermen are forced to travel further, spend and risk more, and bring home less. The fresh fish that once graced every Samoan table become rare, and the web of food security unravels, and our independence is chipped away.

But the true devastation cannot be measured in dollars or pounds of fish. It is the shattering of fa‘a Samoa itself — the intricate tapestry of knowledge, practice, and respect that defines who we are.

Fishing is not just work; it is ceremony, memory, and the heartbeat of our villages. The loss of traditional fishing grounds is a wound that bleeds into every family, every story, every hope for the future.

If Rose Atoll falls, what do we tell our children about the meaning of guardianship, of service, of love for the land and sea?

A Call for Leadership and Stewardship: The Path of Service

Now, in this moment of reckoning, we are called to remember the wisdom of our elders: “O le ala i le pule o le tautua” — the path to leadership is through service. To serve is to protect, to sacrifice, to put the welfare of our people above transient gain.

Protecting Rose Atoll Marine National Monument is not just policy; it is an act of love and fidelity to all who have come before and all who will come after.

Leadership is not defined by what we exploit, but by what we preserve. It is measured not by the profits tallied in a single year, but by the life and promise we hand to the next generation. The world is watching, but more importantly, our children are watching. Each decision we make is a lesson etched into the heart of Amerika Samoa.

We must summon the courage to say no to those who would trade our heritage for hollow promises. We must stand united, drawing strength from the truth that our ancestors entrusted us with a duty greater than ourselves.

Our legacy will not be measured by what we allowed to vanish, but by what we dared to protect.

Conclusion: The Test of Values — A Challenge to Every Decision Maker

Rose Atoll is a mirror reflecting our highest values — courage, fidelity, vision, and unity. It is a crucible in which our commitment to stewardship is tested. Will we honor the sacred promises of the Deeds of Cession? Will we defend the only connected ecosystem left intact, or will we repeat the mistakes that have left so many of our communities vulnerable and diminished?

The choice before us is clear. To weaken Rose Atoll’s protections is to turn our backs on history, culture, and the spirit of tautua — service — that defines the Samoan way. To defend Rose Atoll is to rise as one people, united in purpose, fierce in our love for this land and sea, and determined to shape a future worthy of our ancestors’ dreams.

Let this be the moment when we choose courage over compromise, guardianship over greed, and hope over resignation. The world may soon forget the battles fought in distant waters, but the spirit of Amerika Samoa will endure, carried on the tides by those who refused to let Rose Atoll, our Muliava, slip silently away.

The test of our values is now. Let us answer with unwavering resolve and a legacy that will echo through generations.