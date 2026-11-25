Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata released the following statement regarding Medicare changes that unintentionally exclude some American Samoa residents and seeks a legislative or administrative fix:

“This is clearly an oversight, and it is correctable. This was not a specific intention of Congress, and I am encouraged there are precedents for how the executive branch has handled these oversights in the past. The changes appear to have excluded American Samoa’s bona fide long-term residents unintentionally.

“I am immediately seeking clarification from relevant agencies, and I am urgently pursuing all possible options for a legislative or administrative fix. I stand ready to introduce a bill if needed in Congress and will consult with my colleagues, while at the same time working for a solution directly with the administration, where I am expressing my urgency and deepest concern.

“Our permanent residents are our neighbors, friends, and family, and they are fully part of our community. I strongly believe that our permanent residents in American Samoa who pay into Medicare, or those who have retired after paying into Medicare, should absolutely continue to receive their Medicare benefit. Our residents who pay Medicare must receive Medicare – that is plain fairness and common sense.”