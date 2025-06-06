Ala Mai: Rise Up American Samoa Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

Talofa lava!

We are honored to introduce the very first edition of Ala Mai — the official bi-monthly column of the American Samoa Alliance Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. This column is part of our continued mission to uplift, educate, and mobilize our community against the devastating impact of domestic violence and sexual assault (DVSA).

This past April 2025 marked our 15-year anniversary — a powerful milestone that reflects a decade and a half of advocacy, service, and hope. Since 2009, we have stood with survivors, worked to break the silence, and cultivated community partnerships rooted in cultural values and shared purpose.

Who We Are

The American Samoa Alliance Against Domestic & Sexual Violence (ASADSV) is a nonprofit organization formed to strengthen the community’s response to DVSA. Our work is centered around building safer, healthier families and villages through:

Education and awareness

Community and system advocacy

Capacity building for service providers

Culturally grounded healing programs

Promoting mental wellness and resilience

As a coordinating body, we work with partner agencies, faith-based groups, youth, and community leaders to address DVSA from every angle — and always through the lens of fa’aSamoa.

What to Expect From This Column

Ala Mai means “Rise Up” — and this column is our call to action. Every month we’ll share articles that speak directly to the lived experiences of our community. Topics will vary, but all will be grounded in the goal of healing, education, and empowerment.

You can expect to read about:

The mental wellness impact of trauma and abuse

How to access local resources and support services

Stories of survival, hope, and cultural resilience

Parenting, youth engagement, and community healing

Fa’aSamoa perspectives on justice, protection, and restoration

Each piece will offer knowledge and encouragement — and we invite you to respond, reflect, and engage. Your feedback, thoughts, and community voice are welcomed and needed.

Let’s Stay Connected

Join us in continuing this journey toward awareness and action. Here’s how:

Visit us at: www.asalliance.co

Follow us on Facebook: American Samoa Alliance Against Domestic & Sexual Violence

Subscribe to our Newsletter: If you're not already receiving updates, now is the perfect time to sign up! Get stories, events, resources, and new articles straight to your inbox.

A Community Effort

Ending violence is not the work of one organization — it takes all of us. Whether you’re a survivor, advocate, family member, or simply someone who wants to help — you belong in this conversation.

Together, we can rise. Together, we can create change. Ala Mai, American Samoa. Rise up — for healing, for hope, for each other.

— With respect and service, American Samoa Alliance Against Domestic & Sexual Violence

Ala Mai: Tula’i mai Amerika Samoa E Tete’e Atu I Sauaga Faalotoifale ma Sauaga Tau Feusuaiga

Talofa lava!

Matou te fiafia tele e faalauiloa atu le ulua’i lomiga a le Ala Mai — o tusitusiga faalua aloaia i le masina a Le Mau A Amerika Samoa E Tete’e Atu I Sauaga Faalotoifale Ma Sauaga Tau Feusuaiga. O nei tusitusiga o se vaega o le faaauauina o le matou misiona e si’itia, a’oa’oina, ma faatasia o tatou nu’u ma afioaga ina ia tete’e atu i a’afiaga faataumaoi o sauaga faalotoifale ma sauaga tau feusuaiga.

O le masina o Aperila 2025 na se’i mavae atu nei na faailogaina ai le 15 tausaga o le tautua a Le Mau — o se malosiaga mata’ina o lo’o atagia mai ai 15 tausaga o le lagolago ma faufautua, tautua ma auaunaga, ma le tumau pea o le faamoemoe i luma. Mai le 2009, sa matou tutu faatasi ma e ua a’afia ma sao mai i sauaga, galulue ina ia faaleo le le leoa, ma faatupulaia ma faaleleia faiga paaga e maua’a i le aganu’u ma se faamoemoega auai faatasi i ai.

O Ai I Matou

O le Le Mau A Amerika Samoa E Tete’e Atu I Sauaga Faalotoifale Ma Sauaga Tau Feusuaiga o se faalapotopotoga tumaoti na faavaeina ina ia faamalosiau i le tali atu a nuu ma afioga i sauaga faalotoifale ma sauaga tau feusuaiga. O le totonugalemu o le matou galuega o le fausia o aiga ma afioaga saogalemu ma le soifua maloloina e ala i le;

A’oa’oga ma le faalauiloa/ faailoa

Fesoasoani mo nu’u ma afioaga/ tagata uma ma faiga fa’avae

Faaleleia ma faamautu tomai ma agava’a oi latou e faia auaunaga eseese

Polokalame mo faamalologa e faavae i le aganu’u

Faatupulaia le soifua manuia faale-mafaufau ma le maufetu’una’i

I le avea ai o se tino faamaopoopo, matou te galulue faatasi ma le tele o paaga, o ekalesia ma aulotu, tupulaga talavou, ma ta’ita’i o nu’u ma afioaga e talanoa i sauaga mai itu uma - aemaise o le vaaiga i taimi uma i le faaSamoa.

O Mea e Faamoemoeina Mai Nei Tusitusiga