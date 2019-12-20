THS Class of 2022 demonstrates true meaning of holiday season

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This past Tuesday, the Tafuna High School Class of 2022 donated clothes, food and toys to the Alofa Foa'i Fua Charity Project, spearheaded by Aioletuna Sunia and Ti'a Reid, in partnership with 93KHJ and Bluesky Communications.

This donation is part of Tafuna High School’s Warrior Care Week project where each class donates to any charity of their choice. The Alofa Foa’i Fua charity project is focusing on helping the less fortunate families enjoy the festive season.

Despite the recent measles outbreak on our beautiful island, THS Class of 2022 wants to remind our people about the true meaning of the holiday season — the gift of giving, the spirit of love, and the joy of family.

The donation was accepted and received by Lani Tuamoheloa on behalf of the charity.

Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year from Tafuna High School Class of 2022.