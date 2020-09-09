Talofa Airways applies for cabotage exemption to serve Manu’a

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa-based Talofa Airways is seeking cabotage exemption from the US Transportation Department (USDOT) to operate Manu’a flights starting next month, joining the Samoa government’s Samoa Airways which has been providing air service to the island group for more than five years under a similar USDOT exemption.

The airline, through its Washington D.C. attorneys requested expedited processing of its application which states that a grant of exemption is in the public interest, will prevent undue hardship to the residents of American Samoa.

Talofa Airways said it plans to initiate this service on or about October 26, 2020, and requests that this exemption be granted for an initial period of 30 days. It also provided letters of support from territorial leaders that were written last year.

The airline points out that the local Senate, through a resolution passed on March 27, 2019 formally requested that Talofa Airways seek an exemption authority under federal law for Manu’a flights.

It quotes the resolution saying that additional air service is necessary to meet residents’ pressing and critical travel needs, and cited the limitations and unreliable sea ferry service.

The resolution, included in the airline’s application, also states that the Talofa Airways’ exemption will fill a critical transportation need, due to the isolated and remote geography of Pago Pago and the Manu’a islands.

The application notes that the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 allowing cabotage exemption for service between Pago Pago and the Manu’a Islands, allows for renewals for a period of 180 days.

Talofa Airways points out that Samoa Airways is the sole operator of flights between the two points, with cabotage authority, operating four weekly flights — one to Ofu island and three to Tau island.

However, Talofa Airways argues that more frequent air service and options are needed for the Manu’a Islands each week because — notwithstanding the adverse impact COVID-19 has had on the airline industry — residents of the Manu’a Islands are highly dependent on air transportation to meet their essential needs, including their receipt of critical medical treatment away from home and the delivery of much needed goods and government services.

(One of the notes in the application refers to a Samoa News story last month on the House committee because of the one-way 100% fare hike on Samoa Airways for Manu’a.)

Talofa Airways proposes to tentatively operate Monday through Friday service from Pago Pago to Ta’u, with initially up to two flights on each such day using its 9-seat Twin Commander 690B aircraft — one departure in the mid-morning and the second departure in the mid-afternoon.

Talofa Airways estimates that its service will accommodate up to an additional 800 monthly passengers needing to fly between Pago Pago and the Manu’a Islands, according to the application which makes no mention of Ofu fights.

It also says that having “two carriers on this underserved route will provide the residents of the Manu’a Islands with more regular service on a weekly basis, ensuring timely and ready access to critical services on Tutuila,” the airline said, adding that no US carrier is available to serve this route.

And it’s unlikely that any U.S. air carrier will enter the market in the near future.

“The people of American Samoa, through their locally elected legislators, have spoken: a second carrier to provide the needed services is necessary in this highly aviation-dependent territory of the United States,” Talofa Airways said.

Besides the Senate resolution, the airline also included in it’s application a June 20, 2019 letter to US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, from Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga, in his capacity as acting governor at the time.

“Manu’a residents’ access to essential services on Tutuila is severely restricted,” wrote Lemanu. “Granting Talofa Airways a waiver increases the number of flights and in turn increases access to our disconnected residents.”

Another letter of support for Talofa Airways to Chao, also dated June 20, 2019, was signed by two Manu’a lawmakers - Sen. Logoai Siaki Logoai, and House Vice Speaker Fetu Fetui Jr. - both represent Manu’a District #1 (comprising Fitiuta, Ta’u and Faleasao villages on Ta’u island).

“We strongly support and recommend that Talofa Airways application be granted… to prevent hardship to the residents of the Manu’a islands,” the letter says and also refers to the Senate-approved resolution.

It’s unclear at this time why Talofa Airways didn’t seek a cabotage waiver at the time the letters of support were written or after the Senate resolution was approved.

Talofa Airways currently holds an exemption from USDOT to operate flights between Pago Pago and Apia using its Twin Commander 690B aircraft, according to the application, which notes that Talofa Airways also operates, in addition to charter service to various islands throughout the South Pacific, scheduled service between Apia and Tongatapu, Tonga.

(Samoa News notes that due to border closuring over the COVID-19 pandemic there are no scheduled flights between the two Samoas exempt under emergency situation as agreed on by the leaders of the two Samoas.)

Talofa Airways points to the Senate resolution that boat service between the islands is “fraught with issues” and “unreliable.”

“By adding the service of Talofa Airways to the market, the people of American Samoa will have expanded access to critical services to meet their pressing travel needs,” the application says.

Furthermore, ASG is dependent on reliable air transportation in order to provide significant services throughout the territory, and Talofa Airways’ service will expand travel options for local government officials.

“Finally, such service will support the local economy of American Samoa by providing essential air transportation services, supplementing the service currently operated by Samoa Airways,” says Talofa Airways.

“Although the cabotage authority sought herein is additive in nature due to Samoa Airways’ existing service, the local territorial government has determined that a second foreign air carrier’s services are necessary to meet local residents’ transportation needs, i.e., necessary to avoid unreasonable hardship for the traffic in the market,” said Talofa Airways.