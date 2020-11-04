Five incumbent House representatives unseated

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Five incumbent lawmakers for the local House of Representatives were unseated following yesterday’s general election, according to unofficial results released around 1:30am. today by the Election Office.

The candidates who won yesterday, according to the unofficial results are:

• Alumamalu Ale Filoiali’i won by one vote (with 283 votes) over incumbent Vesi Talalelei Fautanu Jr. (with 282 votes) for District 1- Manu’a, which has two seats. The other seat is held by incumbent Fetu F. Fetui Jr., who was re-elected.

• Former faipule, Lavea Fatulegae’e P. Mauga of District 3- Vaifanua replaces incumbent Shawn O. Va’a;

• Avagafono Tuavao V. Maiava of District 6- Sua #2 replaces incumbent Loia Gutu;

• Manavaalofa Tutuila Manase of District 16- Tualatai unseated Rep. Timusa Tini C. Lam Yuen; and,

• Ape Mike Asifoa of District 17- Leasina, replaces incumbent Gafatasi Afalava.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Savali Talavou Ale, the longest serving House member, regained his seat for District 14 Alataua.

While, female incumbent faipule, Andra Tereise Samoa of District 13- Fofo was re-elected to her seat in the House.

Besides the close race for District 1-Manua, there were two other very close House races:

• District 8 - Maoputasi #2, had four candidates including incumbent Vailiuama Steve Leasiolagi (with 197 votes), who won by two votes over Ifopo Maugaoali’i Sipa Anoa’i with 195 votes.

• District 10 - Maoputasi #4 - with three candidates including incumbent Vaetasi Tu’umolimoli S. Moliga (with 116 ballots) won by only four votes over Tapai Alailepule Benjamin Vaivao (with 112 votes).

Under law, there is a 7-day waiting period before the results are made official.

