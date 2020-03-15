Bishop Brown: “Let us be more helpful and tolerant to each other during these trying times

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — With growing concern over possible spread of the coronavirus, the leader of the Catholic Church in American Samoa has outlined protocol to be used during Mass starting Mar. 22.

The measures are similar to those implemented by Catholic leaders in other parts of the world, already affected by the COVID-19.

The “Coronavirus preparation protocol” is outlined in a Mar. 12th letter from Bishop Peter Brown, of the Diocese of Samoa Pago Pago, to parish priest, deacons, catechists, and parishioners.

“At this time when the whole world is struggling to cope with the spread to the Coronavirus, let us support them and each other in prayer,” Bishop Brown wrote. “While American Samoa has no cases as of now, it is suspected that it will arrive on Island in the future. We do not need to panic but we do need to be prepared as there is no vaccine for this virus.”

Bishop Brown declared measures for the Diocese to implement effective Sunday, Mar. 22nd:

• Holy Communion will only be distributed in the hand, not the tongue

• Holy Communion via the chalice is stopped till further notice

• Holy water fonts to be emptied or removed from the church

• At the Sign of Peace no shaking hands, embracing or kissing. Bow instead

• Ministers of Communion must wash their hands before and after mass

• Parishioners unwell to attend mass can full fill their obligation at home with prayer

Bishop Brown also called on everyone to practice healthy prevention measures now. For example, “If you are sick with the flu, stay home: Other measure includes - Wash you hands throughly with soap and water frequently; and Keep you hands away from your face.

“Let us be more helpful and tolerant to each other during these times,” Bishop Brown. “Please particularly lookout for the older members of our community who will need special support during this epidemic.”