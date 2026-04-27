Annual Steinlager I‘a Lapo‘a Fishing Tournament wraps up challenging week

Pago Page, AMERICAN SAMOA — The 23rd Annual Steinlager I‘a Lapo‘a Fishing Tournament wrapped up Saturday evening with an awards ceremony at Rock Bottom Steakhouse in Fagatogo, closing out a challenging week on the water for anglers from across the region.

Hosted by the Pago Pago Game Fishing Association (PPGFA), the I‘a Lapo‘a Tournament has long been regarded as one of the Pacific’s premier sport‑fishing events, consistently drawing international competitors and showcasing the Territory’s rich fishing grounds. This year’s fleet featured 15 boats — nine local teams, two from Samoa, and four visiting crews from New Zealand — all hoping to land the biggest of the tournament’s targeted pelagic species, including marlin, giant trevally, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, and dolphinfish.

But the fish had other plans.

From the outset, anglers sensed something was off. On the first day of competition, only four boats managed to land any fish — an unusually low number for a tournament known for its productive waters. One bright moment came from Mahalo of Waikato, New Zealand, which brought in a stunning 224.8‑pound marlin. The massive catch, reeled in by Team Mahalo angler Rick, would stand as the biggest marlin of the entire tournament.

And so the competition progressed last week without a single day when all 15 boats caught fish.

PPGFA President Chris Banse, speaking on Friday as the final day of fishing came to a close, acknowledged the disappointment but emphasized that the phenomenon is not entirely unprecedented.

“We may be going through a cycle,” Banse explained, recalling a similar downturn in the early 2000s when the largest yellowfin caught weighed only about 50 pounds. “It’s been five years since anyone has landed their first 100‑pounder.”

While Banse said no one can say with certainty what caused the dramatic drop in catch rates, he believes environmental factors are playing a major role.

“I believe the ocean is a lot hotter than last year, and the fish are migrating southward to cooler waters,” he said. He pointed to data from New Zealand showing unusually high numbers of dolphinfish being caught near the northern tip of the North Island — a location where the species is rarely seen in such abundance.

“When the surface waters here get too warm, the fish dive deeper — 300 to 500 feet — and move south toward Tonga and New Zealand,” Banse added. Pelagic species like wahoo and yellowfin are especially sensitive to temperature changes.

He also noted recent minor seismic activity near Tonga, which, while not strong, may have been enough to spook fish and alter their behavior.

The issue may not be limited to American Samoa. Banse said he has been in close communication with Samoa International Game Fishing Association (SIGFA) President Trevor Meredith and former president Michael Rasmussen, both of whom arrived in the Territory on Friday to support their Samoan teams.

According to Banse, SIGFA officials reported similar challenges in Samoan waters.

“It will be interesting to compare the data from both tournaments to determine whether we’re seeing the same problem across the region,” he said. “As far as the I‘a Lapo‘a Tournament, we can call this year the ‘Rock Bottom Tournament’ in terms of catch numbers — we haven’t seen anything like this in a long time.”

SIGFA President Trevor Meredith echoed Banse’s concerns and added another possible factor: the impact of international commercial fishing.

“Overfishing and regulated commercial activity in areas that once held abundant species may also be contributing to the decline,” Meredith said.

Despite the low catch, he praised PPGFA for hosting a well‑organized event and expressed hope that anglers still enjoyed the camaraderie and competition.

Meredith, a regular competitor in past years, was unable to fish this year due to work commitments but made the trip to Pago Pago to show support — and extend an invitation.

“As president of our national game fishing association, I came to invite anglers from American Samoa to compete in our 27th annual international tournament, which opens next Saturday in Apia,” he said.

During Saturday's awards ceremony, the prizes awarded included one for the biggest fish, which went to Team Mahalo angler Rick, who reeled in a massive 224.8-pound marlin on the very first day of competition.

Rick also earned a Top Angler award, sharing the honor with Doug Bartlett of Viking, newcomer Paul Mellsop of Grandee, Myers of Anita Pier, and PPGFA Vice President Sally Asafo of Double Hooked.

Awards for Best Boat went to Devorah, Viking, and Double Hooked, recognizing their overall performance throughout the tournament.

Top Junior Angler honors were presented to Vili Ilaoa of American Samoa, Michael Levi of Samoa, and siblings Colin and Olivia Fraser of Team Brave Hart from New Zealand.

The Sportsmanship Award was given to Andy Wearing, who selflessly came to the aid of Taulapapa Will Sword and his crew after both of their engines failed. Wearing towed the stranded team back to Malaloa Marina, earning praise for his generosity and seamanship.

PPGFA Secretary Tepora Toliniu noted that every team competing in this year’s I‘a Lapo‘a Tournament included both women and junior anglers. She said this reflects how the sport continues to inspire interest across generations and families — pointing to Team Brave Hart, which fielded three generations of anglers. “It’s such a beautiful thing,” Toliniu said.

During the awards ceremony, PPGFA President Chris Banse expressed his appreciation to the tournament’s major sponsor, Steinlager, distributed locally by Sunshine Inc., as well as Neptune Pacific Direct Line (NPDL). He offered special thanks to NPDL for its long‑standing support, including shipping the New Zealand boats to American Samoa free of charge. Banse also acknowledged the many local and off‑island businesses whose contributions helped ensure a warm welcome for visiting anglers.

Looking ahead, Banse encouraged all competitors to take on the next challenge: the 27th Annual International Fishing Tournament hosted by the Samoa International Game Fishing Association (SIGFA), which officially opens next Saturday in Apia.

Captains and anglers from the 15 boats that competed in last week’s 23rd Annual Steinlager I‘a Lapo‘a Fishing Tournament — including nine local teams, two from Samoa, and four visiting crews from New Zealand — gather for a group photo. The tournament concluded Saturday night with an awards ceremony at the Rock Bottom Steakhouse in Fagatogo. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]