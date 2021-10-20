Mrs. Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka and President Biden photo & caption

Territorial Teacher of the Year 2020-2021 Mrs. Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka (left-bottom of photo) in a selfie with U.S President Joe Biden taken in Washington D.C. and posted on her Facebook on Monday. Another posting, has a 26-second video clip, where Mrs. Suluai-Mahuka chats briefly with the President, who said “Aloha” and Mrs. Suluai-Mahuka responded with a smile, “that’s Hawaiian” and she repeated “Talofa” and the President repeated the Samoan greeting. [photo: Suluai-Mahuka Facebook]