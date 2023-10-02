Maui fire relief donation presented

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Governor Lemanu P. S. Mauga, accompanied by a delegation from American Samoa, together with Hawaii Samoan clergy members from various denominations, gathered at the State Capitol in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday, Sept. 29, to present American Samoa’s donation for the victims of the Lahaina, Maui fire.

Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii welcomed the group and expressed his gratitude for the generous $500,000 monetary donation and the 100 cases of tuna.

The opening Prayer was led by Pastor Malaeotofiga Levaula, who also shared inspirational words from the scriptures that emphasized the spirit of praise and the embodiment of the first and second commandments — to love God and love one another — as embodied by the closely knit Pacific Community —giving in times of need and sharing each other’s burdens.

Chief of Staff Loa Tuimavave T. Laupola delivered the traditional salutations.