Just days away, the tradition in Alega continues this weekend

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Alega Preservation Institute and Tisa’s Barefoot Bar invite you to the 16th Annual Tia’s Tattoo Festival this weekend — for tattoos, music, organic food and beach time for Tatau families and supporters at Tisa’s Barefoot Bar and beach in Alega Village.

Rain or shine, the Tatau fest will open its real and virtual gates this weekend beachside at Tisa’s Barefoot Bar venue in Alega Village, beginning on Saturday October 30, 2021, at 12 noon, and ending Sunday, October 31. Join the fun and meet and greet the Tatau community on the first day of the Tatau Culture Retreat. Virtual live streaming of local activities will also keep aiga and friends off island connected to their favorite Island festival in American Samoa. Last year there were more than 100,000 people attending virtually –and this year twice as many are expected!

Unforgettable memories of sixteen years of “The Fest” will be shared all day for all to enjoy and Festival founder Tisa Faamuli looks forward to announcing winners of the Second Annual Global Virtual Tik Tok contests on Saturday 10-30, 2021.This weekend we will also learn who everyone nominated as their favorite Tattoo artists of American Samoa according to the Tattoo Festival’s Google survey. Winners will be announced on Sunday,October 31-2021.

Live music by American Samoa’s international one man band, Ulale,will take the fest to memory lane of oldies and your island’s favorite music. Organic Samoan food including palolo tasting toana’i, among other islands favorites will be available, including the famous organic fa’ausi dish of Tisa’s mother’s island of Aunu’u.The Fest extends an open invitation to all members of La’ei a Samoa community to meet and create a dialogue of Tautua and giving back to our community.

Tisa’s Annual Tattoo Festival is proud to welcome back longtime sponsors and our partners, American Samoa Visitor’s Bureau. Without the support of our longtime sponsors, we would not have been able to continue our commitment to help keep the memories of our ancestors alive through our living art, all while protecting our land, resources and culture.

We also welcome our new sponsors Department of Commerce and Territorial Bank of American Samoa.

Don’t forget to book a tattoo appointment and beat the rush! Best of the fest contemporary Tatau art done at the fest stage will be judged on Sunday at 3:00 P.M. All entry must be tattooed during the two day fest at the fest venue at Tisa’s Barefoot Bar.

Stay tuned for more information, and share Tisa’s Tattoo Festival Facebook page (@TisasTattooFestival) with your friends. Book your own watch party and share your Tatau memories with friends and families at our 16th Annual 2021 Tattoo Festival.

For more information, please contact tisafaamuli29@gmail.com . For reservations contact 731-7100.

Tisa’s Tattoo Festival is an educational fundraiser for the Alega Preservation institute, founded by Tisa Faamuli in 1993.