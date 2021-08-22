COVID in Australia strikes Samoan mother — she urges 'get vaccinated'

New South Wales, AUSTRALIA — A Samoan mother has taken the courageous step of sharing her family’s experience with COVID-19, in the hope of sending a strong community message, to “please get vaccinated”.

“Please, especially as a mother, you have to do it for your children”.

Jacinta Setu and her husband Ofo tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and this also placed their children at risk.

The Setus had been enjoying a family weekend BBQ when a phone call from Ofo’s workplace advised they needed to immediately isolate, and be tested for the coronavirus.

Mrs Setu says the symptoms of the deadly virus came upon them quickly, and even before her results had come through, she was experiencing an acute backpain.

“It was the first time I had been away from my baby, my youngest, and it was hard for me”.

Mrs Setu started the road to recovery after a few days, but her husband continued to be confined to his bed, enduring acute headaches and fatigue.

“My advice to all our Samoan people out there, please get vaccinated to save you and your family from Covid,” pleads Jacinta.

“What we are going through, I wouldn’t want to wish this upon any family.. so please, save yourself and your children unnecessary pain and get vaccinated”.

Read more at Samoa Global News