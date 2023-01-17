Congratulations to Pacific Horizons student Amelie Chen photo & caption

Congratulations to Pacific Horizons student Amelie Chen for her 2nd Place overall finish at the 2023 Pacific Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS), hosted by the Hawaii Academy of Science, Jan. 14-15, 2023, in Honolulu, Hawaii. JSHS is designed to challenge, engage, and publicly recognize students (Grades 9-12) conducting original research in the sciences, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). [photo:Karen Dizon, via Pacific Horizons Facebook]